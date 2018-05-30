class="post-template-default single single-post postid-314136 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.7 vc_responsive"
Name of Loup County shooting victim released | KRVN Radio

Name of Loup County shooting victim released

BY Associated Press | May 30, 2018
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Name of Loup County shooting victim released
MGN/KNEB

Burwell, Neb. —  Authorities have released the name of an 18-year-old man who is believed to have accidentally shot himself in Loup County.

Loup County Attorney Jason White identified the man as Colten Jensen, who lived in Hoskins.

Officers were sent the night of May 22 to a rural residence about halfway between Burwell and Taylor. They found Jensen and three people who witnessed the shooting. He died the next day.

White says the shooting appears to be accidental. He told The Grand Island Independent that “it doesn’t look like there was any foul play.”

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments