Name Released in TSCI Fatality Incident

Tecumseh, Neb. – Damon Fitzgerald and Michael Galindo died during the disturbance at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution (TSCI) on March 2, 2017.

Damon Fitzgerald (39) # 65776 was serving 310 to 470 years for Sexual Assault 1st degree, Use of Deadly Weapon to Commit a Felony, Burglary and Assault on a Peace Officer 3rd degree.

Michael Galindo (31) # 77405 who was serving a 12 to 21 year sentence for Attempted Possession of a Controlled Substance and Driving under Suspension.

“Any loss of life is tragic. The TSCI staff handled the situation extremely well, which limited the incident to a small number of participants and minimal damage,” said Director Scott R. Frakes. “The public’s safety was never compromised.”

At approximately 1 p.m., on March 2, 2017, staff members reported a fire on a mini-yard connected to one of the housing units. Staff reported to the area where there were approximately 40 inmates on the mini-yard and inside one-half of the housing unit. They were given directives to lock down and refused. When it became clear it was unsafe, staff exited the dayroom and secured the door leading to the rest of the housing unit. As a result, the incident was contained to only the one-half of the housing unit and did not spread to any other area of the facility.

Several altercations occurred between the inmates.

The decision was made to recall all staff assigned to TSCI to report to work and the NDCS emergency response teams were activated. At approximately 4:30 p.m. the emergency response teams entered the affected area and secured the housing unit. Damage to the affected Housing Unit was not extensive and the unit remains functional. Inmates did set some fires inside the Housing Unit.

“We’ve seen so many improvements over the last year and a half and I am proud of my team,” said TSCI Warden Brad Hansen. “This incident is a reminder that this is a dangerous business and we must remain vigilant as we keep people safe.”

The Nebraska State Patrol is leading the criminal investigation and the Nebraska State Fire Marshal is conducting the investigation into the fires. NDCS staff and investigators will also conduct an internal critical incident review.