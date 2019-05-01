Names Released in Fatal Crash near Milford

MAY 1, 2019 (LINCOLN, NEB.) — The Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) is now able to release the names of those involves in a fatal crash that occurred Monday evening on Interstate 80 near Milford.

The crash occurred just before 5:30 p.m. Monday evening on I-80 near mile marker 381. A Jeep Grand Cherokee, driven by Cesar Perez-Lopez, 56, of Columbus, was traveling the wrong way in the westbound lanes when it came over a hill and struck a westbound Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Ronald Fersch, 39, of York. The Silverado then struck a westbound semi, disabling the semi.

Perez-Lopez and Fersch were both pronounced deceased on the scene. Those drivers were the sole occupants of those vehicles. The semi driver was not injured.

The crash investigation continues. The Seward Police Department and the Seward County Sheriff’s Office are assisting NSP in this investigation.