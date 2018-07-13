Names Released in Fatal Pierce County Crash

The Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) is now able to release the names of those involved in a fatal crash in Pierce County Thursday afternoon.

The crash occurred at approximately 12:45 p.m. Thursday when a Buick Enclave, driven by Rebecca Fischer, 36, of Plainview, attempted to turn from the northbound lanes of Highway 81 onto westbound Highway 13, but was struck by a southbound semi..

Fischer was pronounced deceased at the scene. Three children were also in the vehicle at the time of the crash. Two of the children, Lium Fischer, 4, and Scarlett Fischer, 5, were taken to Faith Regional hospital in Norfolk. The third child, Lara Fischer, 2, was flown to the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha. Lium Fischer passed away at the hospital. The two girls are both expected to survive.

The driver of the semi, Tanner Albus, 26, of Decatur, was also transported to Faith Regional hospital in Norfolk, with non-life-threatening conditions.

NSP continues to investigate the crash.