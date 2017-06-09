class="post-template-default single single-post postid-241381 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
(Update) Names released in Keith County fatal crash

BY Nebraska State Patrol | June 9, 2017
Ogallala, Ne.  — The Nebraska State Patrol  is now able to release the names of two people killed in a crash on I-80 west of Ogallala Thursday evening.

The crash occurred just after 8:30 p.m. on Thursday at mile marker 121, when an eastbound Toyota Tacoma pick-up crossed the median and collided head-on with a westbound Dodge pick-up.

The driver of the Dodge has been identified as Aaron James Davis, 38, of Greeley, Colorado. Davis was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Toyota pick-up was Kent T. Brakken, 71, of Cedaredge,  Colorado. Brakken was transported to Ogallala Community Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Investigators have determined that seat belts were used in both vehicles. The specific cause of the accident is  still under investigation, but medical issues have been ruled out.

 

