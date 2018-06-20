NARCAN Used to Revive Subject in Blaine County

JUNE 20, 2018 (NORTH PLATTE, NEB.) — A trooper with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP), working with the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office, was able to revive a subject suffering from an opioid overdose by administering a dose of NARCAN Tuesday evening near Dunning.

Late Tuesday afternoon, the Sheriff’s Office was called with a report of a suicidal person and requested assistance from NSP. Upon arrival at the scene, the subject was discovered to be unconscious and appeared to be suffering from an opioid overdose.

The trooper administered a single dose of NARCAN (naloxone) nasal spray. The subject immediately regained consciousness.

“This is exactly why our troopers all carry NARCAN,” said Colonel John Bolduc. “With a quick assessment of the situation, they have that valuable tool with them that can save a life, which is just what happened in this case.”

The trooper and Sheriff Sierks were able to keep the subject awake until an ambulance arrived. The subject was transported to Jennie M. Melham Memorial Medical Center in Broken Bow.