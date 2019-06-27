NASS releases Census of Agriculture Congressional District Profiles and Rankings

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) released the Congressional District Profiles and Rankings from the 2017 Census of Agriculture on the NASS website. This summary presents data by congressional district that includes land, farms, market value of agricultural products sold, rankings, and producer characteristics. These profiles are often used by producers, congressional leaders, and others to support agriculture in their districts.

“The profiles are a quick way to see what’s going on with agriculture in a particular area – to show its value at the local level,” said NASS Administrator Hubert Hamer. “They provide an easy way to evaluate high-level data, compare characteristics of one district to another, and educate colleagues, policymakers, and non-farming neighbors about farming in that location.”

NASS released the Census of Agriculture State and County profiles on May 30. Still to be released is the Watersheds Report on July 25; the American Indian Reservations Report on August 26; Zip Code Tabulations on September 18; and Race, Ethnicity, and Gender Profiles on October 1. All of these products will be available at www.nass.usda.gov/AgCensus .

Other products to be released this summer and fall include state-specific Census blogs showcased on www.usda.gov and additional Census Highlights publications found on the NASS website. Notifications of when these products are available are announced @USDA__NASS on Twitter. In addition to these products, special tabulations of data may be requested on the NASS website, if needed.