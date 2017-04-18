class="post-template-default single single-post postid-229712 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
Natick fire at Bessey Ranger District 10% contained | KRVN Radio

Natick fire at Bessey Ranger District 10% contained

BY Nebraska National Forests & Grasslands | April 18, 2017
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Natick fire at Bessey Ranger District 10% contained

Halsey, Ne. — The Natick Fire on the Nebraska National Forests & Grasslands, Bessey Ranger District was reported at approximately 6:00 p.m. Monday evening seven miles west of Halsey and ten miles southeast of Thedford. The fire size is estimated at 300 acres, and at noon today was determined to be 10% contained with all forward progress stopped.

Julie Bain, Bessey District Ranger, said, “The fire is located approximately two miles east of the Natick Campground and is completely on US Forest Service Lands. It is burning in thick timbered areas with a grass understory. The Natick Campground and portions of Forest Roads 212 and 203 are closed to through traffic. The main campground, Whitetail Campground, and the ATV trails are all open.”

The cause of the fire is unknown and is currently being investigated.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments