National Cushman Scooter event planned, Grand Island 2020

The Cushman Club of America is set to return to Nebraska for their five-day 2020 convention. Fonner Park and Grand Island have been selected as the host site for this convention. The Cushman scooters and members will converge on Grand Island on June 7 through June 11, 2020, to celebrate their 39th National Meet.

The Cushman Club of America is a national club with an active membership of nearly 3,000 Cushman enthusiasts dedicated to the restoration and preservation of Cushman Motor Scooters. Each year the CCOA hosts a national meet that includes scooter shows, rides, contests, banquets, and much more.

The show will feature row upon row of Cushman scooters, replacement parts and memorabilia. Many will be restored while others may be rustic and everything in between.

Mike Miller, Club President, says “We are excited to bring our annual meeting back to Nebraska and are very pleased to date with the hospitality that has been extended to us by Fonner Park and Grand Island Tourism. It has been our desire to return to Nebraska for many years since Lincoln was the home of the Cushman factory until it closed its doors in 2003 with the building being razed in 2014.

During their stay in Grand Island, the Cushman Club will venture into the community on their scooters and will also take day trips to the surrounding communities. Grand Island will roll out the red carpet for another new group coming to our fair city.