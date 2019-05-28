National Foundation for Women Legislators (NFWL) Student Scholarship Program

Senator Carol Blood Encourages Young Women to Participate

May 23, 2019/Lincoln, Nebraska: The National Foundation for Women Legislators (NFWL) is launching their 2019 Annual Student Scholarship Program in early June. Scholarships will provide six women high school juniors or seniors a $3,000 college scholarship, an all-expense-paid trip to NFWL’s Annual Conference, and an award to be presented at the event.

Nebraska Students must be nominated by a currently elected woman serving in Nebraska before they are invited to apply for the scholarship (which includes completing a short essay and submitting a recommendation letter from a teacher or employer).

Senator Carol Blood of District 3 in Bellevue, Nebraska, is encouraging all young women in the state who are interested in policy or public service to participate by seeking an elected woman to nominate them to receive one of six available scholarships.

All nominees must be:

High School Junior (class of 2020) or Senior (class of 2019) Girl

U.S. citizen

Able to attend the 2019 Annual Conference November 18-21 in San Antonio, Texas

Participants should go to the NFWL website for more information at WomenLegislators.org/programs/ scholarships

For additional information, contact Senator Carol Blood at 402) 471-2627 or via email at cblood@leg.ne.gov or via personal cell at 402-517-1446.