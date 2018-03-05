National personal finance competition to be held in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ A national competition that tests high school students on their knowledge of economics and personal finance will be held in Lincoln for the first time.

Nebraska State Treasurer Don Stenberg tells the Lincoln Journal Star that the annual National Personal Finance Challenge will be May 11 at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln College of Business.

The national competition has previously been in St. Louis or Kansas City, Missouri.

Nebraska Council on Economic Education President Jennifer Davidson says she expects students from as many as 25 states to travel to Lincoln to compete. The council is an independent nonprofit organization based in the College of Business.

Stenberg says the Nebraska Educational Savings Trust will award NEST 529 college savings accounts to winners in the national competition, as well as to state winners.