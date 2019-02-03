National Radon Awareness Month is over, But Need for Awareness Is Not

Holdrege, NE — January was National Radon Action Month, and the Two Rivers Public Health Department is raising awareness about the impact of radon in the home.

Radon is an invisible, odorless, and tasteless gas that is naturally occurring and can be found in homes posing a serious health risk. Breathing radon gas is the second-leading cause of lung cancer, behind smoking, and is responsible for approximately

21,000 deaths each year in the United States.

Radon levels are measured in picocuries per liter (pCi/L)

and homes with levels above 4.0 pCi/L can increase the risk of developing lung cancer. Nebraska, because of our soil, has a very high incidence of radon, over HALF the homes that test in the state have levels that need to be mitigated.

Percentages of houses that test high in your county:

 Buffalo County – 56%

 Dawson County – 37%

 Franklin County – 70%

 Gosper County – 51%

 Harlan County – 66%

 Kearney County – 62%

 Phelps County – 62%

What Can You Do to Prevent Radon Exposure?

Testing for radon is the ONLY way to know if it is present in your home. Two Rivers Public Health Department has radon test kits available for $10.00. Radon test kits are available in both the Kearney and Holdrege office.

Kearney Office

3715 29th Avenue, Suite A2

Kearney, NE 68845

Holdrege Office

701 4th Avenue, Suite 1

Holdrege, NE 68949

For more information on this topic, call Two Rivers Public Health Department at (888) 669-7154 or visit this site