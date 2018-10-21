National Teen Driver Safety Week is October 21-27, 2018

Before Handing Over the Keys, Make Sure Your Teen Knows the Rules

Kearney, NE – Nebraska Safety Council is joining with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) during National Teen Driver Safety Week (October 21-27) to encourage all parents not to hand over the keys until their teens know the rules of the road.

“Parents have a very strong influence on their teens, even as they grow older and become more independent,” said Mark Segerstrom, Road Safety Project Coordinator for Nebraska Safety Council. “NHTSA offers parents and caregivers helpful tips and a framework to talk to their teen drivers about risky driving behaviors that can lead to fatal consequences.”

Motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death for teens between the ages of 15-18 in the United States – ahead of all other types of injury, disease, and violence. In 2016, 100% of Nebraska teen drivers killed in motor vehicle crashes were unbuckled. Last year in Buffalo County, there were 33 teens injured, 17 DUI, 15 MIP and 19 seat belt convictions.

Parents play an important role in helping ensure their teen drivers take smart steps to stay safe on the road. NHTSA encourages parents to talk about safe driving behaviors with their teens, and to address the most dangerous and deadly driving behaviors for teen drivers: lack of seat belt use, alcohol, distracted and drowsy driving, speeding, and driving with passengers.

“Laws are not enough to protect our young drivers. We need parents to set the rules before handing over the car keys,” Segerstrom said. “We hope parents will start the conversation about safe driving during National Teen Driver Safety Week, but then continue the conversations—every day throughout the year—to help keep their teens safe behind the wheel.”

https://www.nhtsa.gov/road-safety/teen-driving