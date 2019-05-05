National Tourism Week Proclamation in North Platte

(North Platte, Nebraska, April 30, 2019) – Mayor Dwight Livingston will declare May 5 – 11 National

Travel and Tourism Week in North Platte by proclamation at the North Platte / Lincoln County Visitors Bureau, 101 Halligan Drive at 1:00pm on Monday, May 6. The event is part of the 36th annual National Travel and Tourism Week, which unites communities across the country to celebrate how travel matters to American jobs, economic growth and personal well-being.

The theme of this year’s NTTW, “Travel Matters,” highlights the innumerable ways in which travel makes

up the fabric of Lincoln County’s culture and economy. “Just look at the numbers. Travel supports one in

nine American jobs, including more than 1,400 right here in North Platte,” said Lisa Burke, Executive

Director of the North Platte / Lincoln County Visitors Bureau. “This week, we are celebrating travel’s

powerful impact on our community.”

Travel and tourism generates $8.6 million in tax revenue for North Platte, Lincoln County and Nebraska.

These local figures are an important part of travel’s economic importance nationwide.

 Travel is a $2.5 trillion industry in the U.S.

 These visitors support 15.7 million American jobs—roughly 8.9 million direct travel jobs, and 6.8

million indirect jobs.

 Travel-related spending generated $171 billion in federal, state and local tax revenue in 2018.

Other Tourism Week activities include the North Platte / Lincoln County Tourism Advisory Council

Property Tour on May 13, delivery of appreciation gifts to tourism industry frontline employees by the

staff of the Visitors Bureau on May 6 and 7.