National Weather Service confirms EF-2 Sioux County tornado

BY Associated Press | June 15, 2017
HARRISON, Neb. — The National Weather Service has confirmed that an EF-2 tornado churned into western Nebraska from Wyoming, killing horses, injuring two people and damaging buildings before dissipating.

The weather service said Wednesday evening that the twister formed around 5:10 p.m. Monday about 15 miles  north of Torrington, Wyoming, and ended 52 minutes later about 8 miles (13 kilometers) south-southwest of Harrison, Nebraska. It packed winds ranging from 111 to 135 mph.

It killed and injured horses and injured one person while damaging a ranch north of Torrington and injured one person while damaging a homestead 13 miles southwest of Harrison.

The service says it’s still reviewing survey team findings and other information about tornadoes reported to have struck Bayard and Alliance in Nebraska.

