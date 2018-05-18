Nationwide Veterans Ride will make way through NE on Saturday

A 10-day National Veterans Awareness Ride is crossing the United States and will make several stop in Nebraska on Saturday. Motorcycle riders left Auburn, CA on Tuesday and will arrive in Washington D.C. on May 25th.

Stops in Nebraska Saturday include Memorial Park in North Platte from 1pm to 2pm. A fuel stop at the Qwest Travel Center in Kearney from 3:45pm to 4:10pm. From there, they will travel to the Nebraska Veteran’s Home in Grand Island for a program with guest speakers at 5:00pm. During the ride, the motorcyclists visit with veterans and participate in local memorial services. People are invited to support the riders as they make their way through the state.