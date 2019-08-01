NBA Board of Directors Award Multiple Grants for Disaster Relief Assistance

The Nebraska Bankers Association (NBA) board of directors met on July 24 and voted unanimously to award a combined $88,000 in disaster relief grants to several organizations across the state. Grants are funded through the Bank On Nebraska Strong fund which was established by the NBA in coordination with the Nebraska Community Foundation and various Nebraska United Ways, and has raised more than $155,000 to date. These awards follow the initial grant of $25,000 awarded in May to the Boyd County Rural Water District #2 to support rebuilding the water supply infrastructure damaged when the Spencer Dam collapsed.

“The NBA is pleased to offer opportunities for funding to help rebuild Nebraska,” said NBA Chairman Alan Emshoff. “The [Bank On Nebraska Strong] fund was created with a broader time frame in mind. We are eager to see the grant dollars go to work to support these important long-term recovery projects,” Emshoff added.

Grant Applicant Project Focus Funds Awarded City of Wood River To assist with home repairs in Wood River. $15,000 Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity To assist with home repairs in Greater Dodge County. $10,000 MCH Auxiliary Thrift Shop, Inc. To assist with replacements of items used in fundraising. $2,000 Northern Heights Baptist Church To assist with home repairs in Lynch and Bristow. $34,500 Pierce Historical Society To assist with repairs to Pierce Historical Society Museum. $1,500 Village of Lynch To assist with home repairs in Lynch. $25,000

“Throughout the entire healing process, Nebraska bankers have consistently provided support, structure and resources of every kind to the communities that have been impacted. I’ve personally observed our bankers organize supply convoys, assist with search and rescue efforts, and work to secure funding for infrastructure repairs,” said NBA President and CEO Richard Baier. “I’m extremely proud to be part of the banking industry, and our bank members are humbled to play such an integral role in helping to rebuild Nebraska. The NBA would like to offer our sincere appreciation to the countless banks, bankers, organizations and individuals that have contributed to the Bank On Nebraska Strong fund.”