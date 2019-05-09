NCTA Dean’s Message: Strong workforce from NCTA

CURTIS, Neb. – Congratulations to our 75 graduates who participated May 2 in the 2019 NCTA graduation!

Commencement culminates the year with a celebration of student success. Creating successful young adults in agriculture and veterinary technology is our mission at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis.

We are very focused in this mission. Statistics show that NCTA is one of the top two-year colleges in United States in workforce development. The annual economic impact by NCTA programs and graduates is $11.5 million.

Hank Bounds, University of Nebraska president, cites a recent study which has identified every graduating class of the University of Nebraska’s five campuses and entire system has a $2.4 billion impact on Nebraska’s economy.

NCTA has one commencement each May which encompasses Aggie students who completed their degree program the prior December, and current-year May or August. The walk across the stage may not be possible for all of these students in May, however.

We are extremely proud of the Class of 2019 who earned two-year associate degrees or one-year certificates.

Our NCTA family wishes graduates the best and we look forward to following their success as they get started in their careers. Many are immediately headed in to the workforce for there is strong demand for skills and trades in areas such as livestock management at Nebraska’s farms, ranches and feed yards.

Class of 2019 valedictorian Shayla Woracek is returning for the summer to her family’s ranch west of Maxwell. Her associate degree in agricultural production systems animal science will serve her well in the beef industry.

Salutatorian Morgan Curran of Arapahoe also studied agricultural production systems with her emphasis in animal science. Next week, she begins her career with a quarter horse ranch in Hebron, North Dakota.

An increasing number of our graduating classes are continuing education at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln or other four-year institutions for a bachelor’s degree.

For example, Chantelle Schulz of York is majoring in agricultural education. After two years in the NCTA Ag Ed program, she transfers to UNL for three semesters of coursework in Lincoln, and a fourth semester of student teaching in a Nebraska high school.

We appreciate the partnership with UNL which created this easy transition for our Aggie students into a baccalaureate program as a Husker.

I also wish to express a huge note of appreciation to our faculty and staff for their commitment to student success. Congratulations to all!

Summer programs at NCTA

For the first time in many years, our residence halls will be nearly full in summer due to the many activities occurring on campus. Most of this growth is due to our summer classes.

In future weeks, I will discuss theses summer events in-depth:

– Rwandan CUSP students, May 13-July 29

– Student interns, May 13-TBD

– Livestock Judging Camp and Animal Science Field Day, May 22-23

– Nebraska Range Camp, June 10-15

– Veterinary Technology classes, June 10- August 2

In addition, we have many 1-day events for prospective students, industry groups, and 4-H youth. To stay abreast of the summer schedule, see https://ncta.unl.edu/

I hope to see you on campus this summer!