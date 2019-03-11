NCTA hosts regional science and engineering fairs

CURTIS, Neb. – Ten Nebraska junior and senior high schools participated in two science and engineering fairs recently in Curtis.

One team from Adams Central High School in Hastings now advances to an international fair in Arizona.

Students entered 137 research projects with poster presentations which were judged February 25 at the Central Nebraska Science and Engineering Fair, and the National Junior Academy of Sciences Western Regional Science Fair.

All events were hosted at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis, said Randy Lienemann, NJAS president and CNSEF fair director.

“This fair brings brilliant young minds together to compete for and win various awards, establish new collaboration for future research, and make a host of new friends,” Lienemann said.

Tristan Weston and Tyler Slechta from Adams Central School in Hastings had the overall winning entry in the senior high division with their research presentation entitled, “The Effect of Margaritifera on Nitrates in Water.”

Next, they are eligible to compete at the International Science and Engineering Fair in Phoenix, Arizona, May 14-19. Second place in the senior division went to Mackinzi Hill and Jaden Nienhuser, also of Adams Central. In the junior high division of the CNSEF, Jenna Cecrle of Adams Central Middle School, was the winner.

The NJAS fair tapped 12 entries for the April 11 state contest in Lincoln at Nebraska Wesleyan University.

Junior high projects eligible for NJAS State Contest:

Maddelynn Haynes, Chase County

Conner Snyder and Payton Dellevoet, McCook

Zoey Evans, Elwood

Garrett Kaps and Lucas Gomez-Wilson, McCook

Braeden Anderson, Gothenburg

Kara Waskowiak, Gothenburg

Senior high projects eligible for NJAS State Contest:

Carissa Hill, Chase County

Morgan Schroeder, Cozad

Tami Lehmkuhler and Dylan Hubbard, Lexington

Miah Hoppens, Ogallala

Gabrielle Krutsinger, Chase County

Ben Knudsen, Ogallala

Special awards and scholarships are provided as prizes and scholar incentives. They include:

– Weston/Slechta –a $100 scholarship from Joan and Dee Griffin, DVM, Dr. Josh Overocker and Dr. Emily Griffin-Overocker

– Hill/Nienhuser – $50 scholarship from Nebraskaland Aviation, Holdrege.

– The Lemelson Early Inventor prize of $100 was awarded to Madison Smith, Gothenburg, a 6th to 8th grader who showed critical societal problem solving.

– The American Psychological Association and APA Teachers of Psychology in Secondary Schools awarded one certificate recognizing outstanding research in behavioral and social psychology. The winners were Elizabeth Anderson and Morgan Burr of Adams Central.

– The U.S. Air Force provided two laptop backpacks filled with merchandise in each of the junior and senior high divisions. Junior High: Jenna Cecrle, Adams Central and Maddelynn Hanes, Chase County. Senior high winners were Carissa Hill, Chase County and Morgan Schroeder, Cozad.

– Jenna Cecrle was first place in junior high entries, and earned a $75 scholarship from Monsanto in Gothenburg. Maddelynn Hanes, second place, received a $50 scholarship from Farnam State Bank.

– Miah Hoppens, Ogallala, received the RICOH Corporation of New Jersey award for the project displaying the greatest potential to foster environmentally friendly businesses.

– The top senior team of Weston/Slechta received a certificate from NASA Earth System Science for general outstanding research.

– The National Science Foundation awarded Earth Hazard calendars to Claire Anderson, Adams Central and Evan Blank, Wilcox-Hildreth for excellent environmental projects.

– International Stockholm Junior Water Prizes were senior high students with water science research projects. Recipients were Weston/Slechta, Hill/Nienhueser, and Sam Htoo from Cozad.

– The Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture gave a $2,000 Aggie Scholarship renewable for two years to Evan Blank, Wilcox-Hildreth.

The Broadcom Foundation and Society for Science & the Public sponsor awards that enable the top 10 percent of the 6th to 8th grade entries a nomination form to apply for an all-expense-paid trip to Washington D.C. for the 2019 Broadcom MASTERS® competition.

Students who received the form were: Maddelynn Hanes, Chase County; Conner Snyder and Payton Dellevoet, McCook; Zoey Evans, Elwood; Garrett Kaps and Lucas Gomez-Wilson, McCook; Braeden Anderson, Gothenburg; Kara Waskowiak, Gothenburg; Jenna Cecrle, Adams Central; Joy Rippen, McCook; and Kai Jorgenson, Gothenburg.

– The Society for In Vitro Biology awarded a certificate for exhibiting a project regarding vitro biology or tissue culture. Recipients were Hunter Collins/Blake Frink from Adams Central.

– Claire Anderson of Adams Central received a certificate from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Her research aims to conserve and manage coastal and marine resources.

– The American Meteorological Society awarded two certificates to students that exhibited the best meteorological projects. Recipients: Casey Jeff, North Platte Catholic, and Brynn Hill, McCook.

– The U.S. Navy and Marine Corps awarded a certificate and medallion to Junior High recipients Jenna Cecrle, Adams Central, and Maddelynn Hanes, Chase County. Senior High winners Carissa Hill, Chase County, and Morgan Schroeder, Cozad, also received $50 for educational supplies.

– The ASM International Foundation certificate went to Evan Blank, Wilcox-Hildreth, for his phenomenal engineering project.

– Haley Rose Cargill of Cozad received the U.S. Metric Association certificate for the best project using a metric system.

– The Yale Science and Engineering Association certificate and medallion to the most outstanding 11th grade project went to Morgan Baker, Adams Central.

– Megan Montgomery and William Moats of North Platte Catholic each received a Lincoln Industries $50 scholarship for outstanding science research.

– The University of Nebraska at Kearney awarded a $3,000 scholarship to Adelyn Hergenrader, Cozad, as an outstanding senior student.

– Safety goggles from Carolina Biological went to: Brooke Schilke, Chase County; Brock Malcolm, Cozad;

Whitney Dickau, Elwood; Jake Burge, Gothenburg; Harper Stevens, McCook; and Grace Schimmels, Eustis-Farnam.

– Jenna Cecrle, Adams Central, and Ashtyn Snider, Cozad, received a pair of periodic table stockings from the American Association for the Advancement of Science.

– The U.S. Department of Agriculture and U.S. Department of Natural Resources Conservation Service awarded a certificate for outstanding agriculture-related projects to: Ashtyn Snider, Cozad; Kelsey Shotkoski, Cozad; Hunter Collins, Adam Central; Blake Frink, Adams Central; Mackenzie West, Lexington; and Noah Converse, Lexington.

NJAS president Lienemann was assisted at the science fairs with the NCTA planning committee headed by Admissions Coordinator Tina Smith and Professors Tee Bush, Meredith Cable, and Eric Reed.

They thanked judges who volunteered to evaluate the presentations. The judges were NCTA campus administration, faculty and staff; Curtis-area community leaders, businesses and educators; and other volunteers from STEM professions.

Online article at: https://go.unl.edu/jz6n

# # #

Sources: Randy Lienemann, NJAS president, and Tina Smith, 308-367-5267 or tsmith24@unl.edu

Editor: Mary Crawford, NCTA News coordinator, (308) 367-5231, mcrawford@unl.edu

Mary B. Crawford External Relations Coordinator University of Nebraska NE College of Technical Agriculture 404 E. 7th St. Curtis, NE 69025 mcrawford@unl.edu 308 367 5231 Explore NCTA: ncta.unl.edu

3 Attachments