NCTA meets agriculture’s interests

CURTIS, Neb. – Everywhere we go it seems Nebraskans are talking about how quickly the summer has been speeding by. I believe that is particularly experienced by those of us in agriculture.

Families are not ready to bid farewell to their high school and college-bound students who’ve been a steady workforce in the hayfield, irrigating crops or checking windmills and pastures for grazing herds.

County fair season was upon us before we knew it, and then students were headed back to gyms and ball fields for two-a-day athletic practices. Schools are welcoming students this week.

Here at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis, we are making final preparations to facilities and programming for 2019-2020 as our fall semester begins August 26.

Classes will be offered by fulltime and adjunct faculty within the five main divisions:

Agribusiness Management Systems

Agronomy and Agricultural Mechanics

Animal Science and Agricultural Education

General Education

Veterinary Technology Systems

Our faculty and staff are excited to have students back on campus. It’s not too late for those who have an interest to enroll at NCTA with the University of Nebraska’s online application process at https://ncta.unl.edu/apply-now.

NCTA programs are open admissions for on-campus students, part-time students, those studying online, and, in conjunction with our many partner high schools who offer NCTA catalogs to juniors and seniors in dual credit courses and agriculture academies.

The convenience of dual credit and online courses is appealing to part-time students and those gaining college credit while still engaged in fulltime farming, ranching or employment.

We offer courses through Canvas, an online learning management system. Dual credit classes are college-level courses and NCTA follows a two-semester calendar as we are part of the University of Nebraska system.

As high schools begin classes this week, we encourage any student with an interest in animal science, nutrition, agronomy, conservation, agribusiness and veterinary technology to consider taking a dual credit course. The cost is $67.50 per credit hour so this is a very affordable way to accrue college credits which can be applied to college certificates and degree programs at NCTA and other colleges.

Tina Smith, NCTA admissions coordinator, is available to assist high school students, guidance counselors and teachers. For details, see https://ncta.unl.edu/dual-credit-and-agricultural-academies or call Tina by August 23 at 308-367-5267.

Calling all producers

Here at the NCTA farm, crops are looking good in spite of some weather-related delays at spring planting. Our research programs in West Central Nebraska had some delays, as well, caused by adverse weather and slower maturing crops.

As an animal scientist and administrator, I’ve always enjoyed sharing the fruits of our labors, so to speak, at annual field days and open houses at the University of Nebraska research sites.

Consider attending one of our special events next week, just prior to our new academic year:

Aug. 20 – Field Day of Summer Crops, 8 a.m., MDT, Stumpf Farm and Wheat Utilization Center, Grant

Aug. 21 – Gudmundsen Sandhills Laboratory 20th Annual Field Day will emphasize 41 years of beef cattle research, Whitman, 8 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. MDT, for a complete schedule see https://go.unl.edu/5i3t

Aug. 22 – Water and Crops Field Day, West Central Research & Extension Center, North Platte, see https://go.unl.edu/po6d

Before you know it, we’ll be starting fall harvest with students out in the NCTA fields and farm, building successful career skills through experiential learning. Until next week, Go Aggies!

NCTA Mission: The Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture is devoted to a statewide mission of preparing students for successful careers in agriculture, veterinary technology, and related industries. The college provides open access to innovative technical education resulting in associate degrees, certificates, and other credentials

Upcoming events:

Aug. 20-23 – University of Nebraska Field Day area events at Grant, Whitman and North Platte

Aug. 24 – NCTA New Student Move-in Day

Aug. 25 – NCTA Sophomore Move-in Day

Aug. 25 – NCTA Community Picnic, 5:30 p.m., Student Union

Aug. 26 – Opening day of Fall Classes

Aug. 26-27 – NCTA Stock Dog Team at Nebraska State Fair