NCTA ranks in Top 30 trade schools

Curtis, Neb. – The two-year technical agriculture college at Curtis, Nebraska, has again gained national attention with a ranking by Forbes business magazine.

The Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture, which is part of the University of Nebraska system, was listed among 2017 Top 30 Two-Year Trade Schools. NCTA was ranked number 27 by Forbes in its first-time analysis and rating of two-year “trade schools” in the United States, said NCTA Dean Ron Rosati.

“Forbes used federal government data to do an analysis of two-year trade schools across the United States to compare how well they performed based on graduate earnings, college affordability and academic quality,” Rosati said.

“The colleges that made their list of ’the best in the US’ were primarily nursing colleges and engineering technology colleges. Only one agriculture college made this list – the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture,” Rosati added.”

Carter Coudriet, the contributing writer who explained the selection methodology and the rankings in the digital magazine, wrote in the June 19 online edition that this was the first time the magazine looked at two-year schools which emphasize technical skills.

Dean Rosati announced the recognition Saturday to applause from the school’s Aggie Alumni Association 2017 Annual Banquet, which was held in Broken Bow.

“This assessment is the latest in a series of many documenting that NCTA provides access to outstanding academic programs in a cost-effective manner,” Rosati noted. “I appreciate the creativity and hard work from the college’s faculty and staff that results in this type of student success.”

NCTA offers associate of science or associate of applied science degrees and certificates in agricultural business management, agricultural education, agricultural equipment, agronomy, animal science, equine management, horticulture, irrigation technology, veterinary technology, and welding.