NCTA to host two New Student days

CURTIS, Neb. – New students who will be attending the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture this fall can attend sessions on June 18 or July 16 to prepare for moving onto campus in late August.

“We are expecting 34 of our incoming students to participate in New Student Enrollment for this second session on Tuesday, June 18,” said Tina Smith, NCTA admissions coordinator.

A first NSE session was in April, and the third opportunity is July 16.

The day includes presentations by NCTA Student Services staff on what to expect as new students on campus, Smith said. Academic advising, campus tours and a student “checklist” are featured.

Students and parents follow an extensive checklist to ensure new Aggies are prepared.

Details include setting up access for personal devices and technology needs, completing forms, finalizing financial aid, and most importantly, meeting with academic advisors in a chosen field of study.

“It’s not too late to join the Aggie family. Simply complete our online application at NCTA.unl.edu,” said Smith.

“At $131.50 per credit hour our affordable tuition rate for all students is the right choice to start an education in agriculture.”

NCTA is the sole two-year campus of the University of Nebraska system. It emphasizes associate degree programs, certificates or transfer options only in agriculture or veterinary technology.

Once accepted for admission to NCTA, students are directed to New Student Enrollment details.