NDCS announces partnership with Gallup for employee engagement

May 8, 2019 (Lincoln, Neb) — Today, Director Scott R. Frakes announced a partnership with Gallup that will allow the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS) to enhance the agency’s culture and provide employee engagement opportunities.

“We know that compensation plays a role in attracting and retaining employees, but that is only one side of the equation,” noted Director Frakes. “We must also provide the tools that will allow staff members to grow within their positions.”

Director Frakes said money provided by an anonymous donor, in addition to some funding provided through the agency will allow teammates to take advantage of the Strengths program. Already, approximately 400 teammates have taken the initial Strengths assessment. The next phase of the program is underway, which will involve having all NDCS team members participate in a brief assessment. Supervisors will receive leadership training and tools for employee engagement.

“This is a unique opportunity, and one that would not have been possible, had it not been for the generous financial gift,” said Erinn Criner, human talent director. “This program will not only give individuals the skills they need to grow their own careers, but as research has demonstrated, the Gallup program has a transformative effect on the culture of companies in which it has been utilized.”

“It is often said that people quit their bosses, not the job. When relationships are positive and productive, people stay,” continued Director Frakes. “That goes above and beyond what people get paid.”

Criner said the scope of the program will include assessment, training, engagement and finally, performance outcomes.

“Each of those platforms builds on the one before,” explained Criner. “It will be exciting to see the impact, on individuals and NDCS as a whole.”