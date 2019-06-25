class="post-template-default single single-post postid-392411 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.3 vc_responsive"
NDCS inmate dies at hospital

BY Laura Strimple, Chief of Staff, Nebraska Department of Correctional Services | June 25, 2019
(Lincoln, Neb.) –  57 year old Gage Capone #85273, died at approximately 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 25, at Bryan Medical Center — West. Capone was assigned to the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution (TSCI).

Capone’s sentence began February 10, 2017. He was serving 35– to 57– years after being convicted in Lancaster County of making terroristic threats. He was sentenced as a habitual criminal.

The cause of death has not been determined. As is the case whenever an inmate dies in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, a grand jury will conduct an investigation.

