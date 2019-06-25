NDCS inmate dies at hospital

(Lincoln, Neb.) – 57 year old Gage Capone #85273, died at approximately 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 25, at Bryan Medical Center — West. Capone was assigned to the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution (TSCI).

Capone’s sentence began February 10, 2017. He was serving 35– to 57– years after being convicted in Lancaster County of making terroristic threats. He was sentenced as a habitual criminal.

The cause of death has not been determined. As is the case whenever an inmate dies in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, a grand jury will conduct an investigation.