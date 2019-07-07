Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy Director Jim Macy announced today that the state is awarding nearly $968,000 to support 63 tire recycling and cleanup projects across the state. The department received over $1.4 million in eligible requests. “The agency received many outstanding applications from across the state,” Macy said. “These funds will provide needed support to local efforts that effectively deal with scrap tires in Nebraska.” The funded grant projects include 21 awards to political subdivisions across Nebraska to hold scrap tire cleanup events; many in counties affected by the flooding events in 2019. The funding provided is sufficient to clean up over 400,000 passenger tire equivalents. The scrap tire grants are part of the department’s Waste Reduction and Recycling Incentive Grants program, and are funded by a $1 fee on new tires purchased in Nebraska. Below is a list of the 2019 Scrap Tire grant awards:

Town Applicant Name Award Project Description Alliance Keep Alliance Beautiful $6,473 50% reimbursement of 39,000 lbs. of rubber mulch for Box Butte County residents and businesses. Arlington Arlington Public Schools $10,788 25% reimbursement of 3,000 sq. ft. of bonded rubber playground surfacing, made from 39,000 lbs. of recycled tire rubber. Atkinson Atkinson, City of $23,662 Proposed 200 ton scrap tire cleanup near Atkinson for Holt County. Bartley Southwest Public Schools $393 25% reimbursement of 5,850 lbs. of rubber mulch for the playground at Southwest Elementary School in Indianola, NE. Bloomfield Bloomfield, City of $11,084 50% reimbursement of 52,267 lbs. of rubber mulch and 25% reimbursement of 6 picnic tables made from 810 lbs. of recycled tire rubber. Broken Bow Broken Bow Schools $4,462 50% reimbursement of 33,150 lbs. of rubber mulch for playgrounds at Custer and North Park Elementary Schools. Center Knox, County of $12,538 Proposed 100 ton scrap tire cleanup in Center for Knox County. Chadron Solid Waste Agency of Northwest Nebraska $15,716 Proposed 100 ton scrap tire cleanup for Dawes, Sioux, and Sheridan counties. Columbus Columbus, City of $26,352 Proposed 250 ton scrap tire cleanup in Columbus for Platte County. Crete Doane University $60,137 25% reimbursement of an athletic track surface using 26,000 lbs. of recycled tire rubber. Curtis Frontier County $12,891 Proposed 100 ton scrap tire cleanup near Eustis for Frontier County. Elkhorn Lord of Life Lutheran Church $3,396 25% reimbursement of 1,512 sq. ft. of rubber tiles for the playground made from 8,278 lbs. of recycled tire rubber. Elwood Hope Lutheran Church $2,200 50% reimbursement of 15,600 lbs. of rubber mulch for the playground at Hope Lutheran Church in Smithfield, NE. Fairbury Fairbury, City of $2,875 50% reimbursement of 19,500 lbs. of rubber mulch for the playground in McNish Park. Fairbury Faith Lutheran Church $4,125 50% reimbursement of 38,000 lbs. of rubber mulch for the playground. Fremont Fremont, City of $33,132 Proposed 400 ton scrap tire cleanup in Fremont for Dodge and parts of Saunders, Douglas, and Washington counties. Fremont Fremont Public Schools $4,237 50% reimbursement of 34,000 lbs. of rubber mulch for the Bell Field Elementary School playground. Gibbon Gibbon Baptist Church $1,575 50% reimbursement of 11,700 lbs. of rubber mulch for the playground. Grand Island Cedar Hollow School Parent Teacher Organization $2,887 50% reimbursement of 21,450 lbs. of rubber mulch for the playground at Cedar Hollow School. Grand Island Hall County Highway Department $18,404 Proposed 150 ton scrap tire cleanup in Grand Island for Hall County. Grant Perkins County Schools $13,069 50% reimbursement of part of 118,950 lbs. of rubber mulch and 25% reimbursement of 23 swing mats made from 1,730 lbs. of recycled tire rubber for the elementary playground. Greeley Central Valley Public School $7,672 50% reimbursement of 56,500 lbs. of rubber mulch and 25% reimbursement of 12 swing mats made from 902 lbs. of recycled tire rubber for playgrounds in Wolbach and Scotia. Hartington Cedar County $32,521 Proposed 275 ton scrap tire cleanup in Hartington for Cedar County. Hebron Hebron, City of $12,535 50% reimbursement of 85,000 lbs. of rubber mulch and 25% reimbursement of 7 swing mats made from 525 lbs. of recycled tire rubber for the playground. Hersey Hershey Public Schools $3,412 50% reimbursement of 25,350 lbs. of rubber mulch for the K-3 playground. Hubbard Dakota County Road Department $10,377 Proposed 80 ton scrap tire cleanup in Hubbard for Dakota County. Humboldt Humboldt, City of $9,400 50% reimbursement of 64,000 lbs. of rubber mulch for a city playground. Kearney Bowman, Mary $562 50% reimbursement of 3,900 lbs. of rubber mulch for a playground. Kearney First Baptist Preschool $18,007 25% reimbursement of 4,890 sq. ft. of rubber playground tiles for the playground, made from 37,907 lbs. of recycled tire rubber. Kearney Timm Grandview, LLC $5,250 50% reimbursement of 39,000 lbs. of rubber mulch for a playground. Kimball Kimball, City of $19,108 Proposed 150 ton scrap tire cleanup in Kimball for Kimball County. Lewiston Lewiston Consolidated Schools $3,200 50% reimbursement of part of 46,000 lbs. of rubber mulch for a playground. Expenses were partially reimbursed in 2018. Lincoln Lincoln Christian School $11,348 25% reimbursement of an athletic track maintenance coating system, using 6,000 lbs. of recycled tire rubber. Lincoln Loving Hearts Child Development Center $3,172 25% reimbursement of 1,340 sq. ft. of bonded rubber playground surfacing made from 6,500 lbs. of recycled tire rubber. Lincoln University of Nebraska Athletics $89,700 25% reimbursement of artificial turf for the Gass practice field, using 223,432 lbs. of recycled tire rubber. Loomis Loomis High School $12,075 50% reimbursement of 89,700 lbs. of rubber mulch for the elementary playground. McCook McCook Elementary School $652 50% reimbursement of 3,900 lbs. of rubber mulch for the school playground. McCool Junction McCool Junction Public School $19,002 25% reimbursement of an athletic track base mat at the high school, made from 56,000 lbs. of recycled tire rubber. Nelson Nuckolls County $14,700 Proposed 120 ton scrap tire cleanup in Nelson for Nuckolls County. North Platte North Platte, City of $12,778 Proposed 100 ton scrap tire cleanup in North Platte for Lincoln County. North Platte North Platte Public School District $2,100 50% reimbursement of 15,600 lbs. of rubber mulch for the playground at Lincoln Elementary School. Ogallala Keith County $32,000 Proposed 250 ton scrap tire cleanup in Ogallala for Keith County and the surrounding area. Omaha College of St. Mary $67,782 25% reimbursement of an artificial turf soccer field, using 262,000 lbs. of recycled tire rubber. Omaha Faith Westwood United Methodist Church $765 Proposed 50% reimbursement of 3,900 lbs. of rubber mulch for the Love and Learn Child Development Center playground. Omaha Omaha, City of $61,264 Proposed 300 ton scrap tire cleanup in Omaha for Douglas County. O’Neill St. Mary’s Catholic School $17,183 50% reimbursement of 122,835 lbs. of rubber mulch for the playground. Ord Lower Loup Natural Resources District $42,804 Proposed 350 ton scrap tire cleanup in Burwell for 13 counties: Blaine, Boone, Custer, Garfield, Greeley, Holt, Howard, Loup, Rock, Sherman, Thomas, Valley, and Wheeler. Oshkosh Garden County Schools $1,969 50% reimbursement of 13,650 lbs. of rubber mulch for the elementary playground in Oshkosh, NE. Oxford Southern Valley Schools $2,300 50% reimbursement of 10,000 lbs. of rubber mulch for the elementary playground. Palmer Palmer Public School $1,125 50% reimbursement of 7,800 lbs. of rubber mulch for the preschool playground. Pawnee City Pawnee County $6,426 Proposed 75 ton scrap tire cleanup in Pawnee City for Pawnee County. Plattsmouth Beaver Lake Association $3,750 50% reimbursement of 23,880 lbs. of rubber mulch for the playground. Polk High Plains Community Schools $1,734 50% reimbursement of 11,700 lbs. of rubber mulch for the elementary playground in Clarks, NE. Potter Potter, Village of $2,550 Proposed 50% reimbursement of 17,550 lbs. of rubber mulch for the Railroad Park playground. Ralston St. Gerald Catholic School $6,650 50% reimbursement of 44,000 lbs. of rubber mulch for the playground. Ravenna Ravenna Public Schools $21,346 25% reimbursement of an athletic track surface, using 78,000 lbs. of recycled tire rubber. Tecumseh Johnson County $7,027 Proposed 75 ton scrap tire cleanup in Tecumseh for Johnson County. Tekamah Papio Missouri River Natural Resources District $84,800 Proposed 600 ton cleanup in Arlington for 10 counties: Burt, Colfax, Cuming, Dakota, Dodge, Douglas, Sarpy, Stanton, Thurston, and Washington. Trenton Hitchcock County Agriculture Society $799 25% reimbursement of four picnic tables made from 540 lbs. of recycled tire rubber for the fairgrounds in Culbertson, NE. Wahoo Saunders County Highway Department $15,026 Proposed 150 ton scrap tire cleanup in Wahoo for Saunders County. Weeping Water Cass County Department of Roads $15,690 Proposed 150 ton scrap tire cleanup in Weeping Water for Cass County. Wilber Gingerbread House, The $390 50% reimbursement of 1,950 lbs. of rubber mulch for the playground. Wilber Saline County $16,410 Proposed 150 ton scrap tire cleanup near Dorchester for Saline County.