|
Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy Director Jim Macy announced today that the state is awarding nearly $968,000 to support 63 tire recycling and cleanup projects across the state. The department received over $1.4 million in eligible requests.
“The agency received many outstanding applications from across the state,” Macy said. “These funds will provide needed support to local efforts that effectively deal with scrap tires in Nebraska.”
The funded grant projects include 21 awards to political subdivisions across Nebraska to hold scrap tire cleanup events; many in counties affected by the flooding events in 2019. The funding provided is sufficient to clean up over 400,000 passenger tire equivalents.
The scrap tire grants are part of the department’s Waste Reduction and Recycling Incentive Grants program, and are funded by a $1 fee on new tires purchased in Nebraska.
Below is a list of the 2019 Scrap Tire grant awards:
|
|
Town
|
Applicant Name
|
Award
|
Project Description
|
Alliance
|
Keep Alliance Beautiful
|
$6,473
|
50% reimbursement of 39,000 lbs. of rubber mulch for Box Butte County residents and businesses.
|
Arlington
|
Arlington Public Schools
|
$10,788
|
25% reimbursement of 3,000 sq. ft. of bonded rubber playground surfacing, made from 39,000 lbs. of recycled tire rubber.
|
Atkinson
|
Atkinson, City of
|
$23,662
|
Proposed 200 ton scrap tire cleanup near Atkinson for Holt County.
|
Bartley
|
Southwest Public Schools
|
$393
|
25% reimbursement of 5,850 lbs. of rubber mulch for the playground at Southwest Elementary School in Indianola, NE.
|
Bloomfield
|
Bloomfield, City of
|
$11,084
|
50% reimbursement of 52,267 lbs. of rubber mulch and 25% reimbursement of 6 picnic tables made from 810 lbs. of recycled tire rubber.
|
Broken Bow
|
Broken Bow Schools
|
$4,462
|
50% reimbursement of 33,150 lbs. of rubber mulch for playgrounds at Custer and North Park Elementary Schools.
|
Center
|
Knox, County of
|
$12,538
|
Proposed 100 ton scrap tire cleanup in Center for Knox County.
|
Chadron
|
Solid Waste Agency of Northwest Nebraska
|
$15,716
|
Proposed 100 ton scrap tire cleanup for Dawes, Sioux, and Sheridan counties.
|
Columbus
|
Columbus, City of
|
$26,352
|
Proposed 250 ton scrap tire cleanup in Columbus for Platte County.
|
Crete
|
Doane University
|
$60,137
|
25% reimbursement of an athletic track surface using 26,000 lbs. of recycled tire rubber.
|
Curtis
|
Frontier County
|
$12,891
|
Proposed 100 ton scrap tire cleanup near Eustis for Frontier County.
|
Elkhorn
|
Lord of Life Lutheran Church
|
$3,396
|
25% reimbursement of 1,512 sq. ft. of rubber tiles for the playground made from 8,278 lbs. of recycled tire rubber.
|
Elwood
|
Hope Lutheran Church
|
$2,200
|
50% reimbursement of 15,600 lbs. of rubber mulch for the playground at Hope Lutheran Church in Smithfield, NE.
|
Fairbury
|
Fairbury, City of
|
$2,875
|
50% reimbursement of 19,500 lbs. of rubber mulch for the playground in McNish Park.
|
Fairbury
|
Faith Lutheran Church
|
$4,125
|
50% reimbursement of 38,000 lbs. of rubber mulch for the playground.
|
Fremont
|
Fremont, City of
|
$33,132
|
Proposed 400 ton scrap tire cleanup in Fremont for Dodge and parts of Saunders, Douglas, and Washington counties.
|
Fremont
|
Fremont Public Schools
|
$4,237
|
50% reimbursement of 34,000 lbs. of rubber mulch for the Bell Field Elementary School playground.
|
Gibbon
|
Gibbon Baptist Church
|
$1,575
|
50% reimbursement of 11,700 lbs. of rubber mulch for the playground.
|
Grand Island
|
Cedar Hollow School Parent Teacher Organization
|
$2,887
|
50% reimbursement of 21,450 lbs. of rubber mulch for the playground at Cedar Hollow School.
|
Grand Island
|
Hall County Highway Department
|
$18,404
|
Proposed 150 ton scrap tire cleanup in Grand Island for Hall County.
|
Grant
|
Perkins County Schools
|
$13,069
|
50% reimbursement of part of 118,950 lbs. of rubber mulch and 25% reimbursement of 23 swing mats made from 1,730 lbs. of recycled tire rubber for the elementary playground.
|
Greeley
|
Central Valley Public School
|
$7,672
|
50% reimbursement of 56,500 lbs. of rubber mulch and 25% reimbursement of 12 swing mats made from 902 lbs. of recycled tire rubber for playgrounds in Wolbach and Scotia.
|
Hartington
|
Cedar County
|
$32,521
|
Proposed 275 ton scrap tire cleanup in Hartington for Cedar County.
|
Hebron
|
Hebron, City of
|
$12,535
|
50% reimbursement of 85,000 lbs. of rubber mulch and 25% reimbursement of 7 swing mats made from 525 lbs. of recycled tire rubber for the playground.
|
Hersey
|
Hershey Public Schools
|
$3,412
|
50% reimbursement of 25,350 lbs. of rubber mulch for the K-3 playground.
|
Hubbard
|
Dakota County Road Department
|
$10,377
|
Proposed 80 ton scrap tire cleanup in Hubbard for Dakota County.
|
Humboldt
|
Humboldt, City of
|
$9,400
|
50% reimbursement of 64,000 lbs. of rubber mulch for a city playground.
|
Kearney
|
Bowman, Mary
|
$562
|
50% reimbursement of 3,900 lbs. of rubber mulch for a playground.
|
Kearney
|
First Baptist Preschool
|
$18,007
|
25% reimbursement of 4,890 sq. ft. of rubber playground tiles for the playground, made from 37,907 lbs. of recycled tire rubber.
|
Kearney
|
Timm Grandview, LLC
|
$5,250
|
50% reimbursement of 39,000 lbs. of rubber mulch for a playground.
|
Kimball
|
Kimball, City of
|
$19,108
|
Proposed 150 ton scrap tire cleanup in Kimball for Kimball County.
|
Lewiston
|
Lewiston Consolidated Schools
|
$3,200
|
50% reimbursement of part of 46,000 lbs. of rubber mulch for a playground. Expenses were partially reimbursed in 2018.
|
Lincoln
|
Lincoln Christian School
|
$11,348
|
25% reimbursement of an athletic track maintenance coating system, using 6,000 lbs. of recycled tire rubber.
|
Lincoln
|
Loving Hearts Child Development Center
|
$3,172
|
25% reimbursement of 1,340 sq. ft. of bonded rubber playground surfacing made from 6,500 lbs. of recycled tire rubber.
|
Lincoln
|
University of Nebraska Athletics
|
$89,700
|
25% reimbursement of artificial turf for the Gass practice field, using 223,432 lbs. of recycled tire rubber.
|
Loomis
|
Loomis High School
|
$12,075
|
50% reimbursement of 89,700 lbs. of rubber mulch for the elementary playground.
|
McCook
|
McCook Elementary School
|
$652
|
50% reimbursement of 3,900 lbs. of rubber mulch for the school playground.
|
McCool Junction
|
McCool Junction Public School
|
$19,002
|
25% reimbursement of an athletic track base mat at the high school, made from 56,000 lbs. of recycled tire rubber.
|
Nelson
|
Nuckolls County
|
$14,700
|
Proposed 120 ton scrap tire cleanup in Nelson for Nuckolls County.
|
North Platte
|
North Platte, City of
|
$12,778
|
Proposed 100 ton scrap tire cleanup in North Platte for Lincoln County.
|
North Platte
|
North Platte Public School District
|
$2,100
|
50% reimbursement of 15,600 lbs. of rubber mulch for the playground at Lincoln Elementary School.
|
Ogallala
|
Keith County
|
$32,000
|
Proposed 250 ton scrap tire cleanup in Ogallala for Keith County and the surrounding area.
|
Omaha
|
College of St. Mary
|
$67,782
|
25% reimbursement of an artificial turf soccer field, using 262,000 lbs. of recycled tire rubber.
|
Omaha
|
Faith Westwood United Methodist Church
|
$765
|
Proposed 50% reimbursement of 3,900 lbs. of rubber mulch for the Love and Learn Child Development Center playground.
|
Omaha
|
Omaha, City of
|
$61,264
|
Proposed 300 ton scrap tire cleanup in Omaha for Douglas County.
|
O’Neill
|
St. Mary’s Catholic School
|
$17,183
|
50% reimbursement of 122,835 lbs. of rubber mulch for the playground.
|
Ord
|
Lower Loup Natural Resources District
|
$42,804
|
Proposed 350 ton scrap tire cleanup in Burwell for 13 counties: Blaine, Boone, Custer, Garfield, Greeley, Holt, Howard, Loup, Rock, Sherman, Thomas, Valley, and Wheeler.
|
Oshkosh
|
Garden County Schools
|
$1,969
|
50% reimbursement of 13,650 lbs. of rubber mulch for the elementary playground in Oshkosh, NE.
|
Oxford
|
Southern Valley Schools
|
$2,300
|
50% reimbursement of 10,000 lbs. of rubber mulch for the elementary playground.
|
Palmer
|
Palmer Public School
|
$1,125
|
50% reimbursement of 7,800 lbs. of rubber mulch for the preschool playground.
|
Pawnee City
|
Pawnee County
|
$6,426
|
Proposed 75 ton scrap tire cleanup in Pawnee City for Pawnee County.
|
Plattsmouth
|
Beaver Lake Association
|
$3,750
|
50% reimbursement of 23,880 lbs. of rubber mulch for the playground.
|
Polk
|
High Plains Community Schools
|
$1,734
|
50% reimbursement of 11,700 lbs. of rubber mulch for the elementary playground in Clarks, NE.
|
Potter
|
Potter, Village of
|
$2,550
|
Proposed 50% reimbursement of 17,550 lbs. of rubber mulch for the Railroad Park playground.
|
Ralston
|
St. Gerald Catholic School
|
$6,650
|
50% reimbursement of 44,000 lbs. of rubber mulch for the playground.
|
Ravenna
|
Ravenna Public Schools
|
$21,346
|
25% reimbursement of an athletic track surface, using 78,000 lbs. of recycled tire rubber.
|
Tecumseh
|
Johnson County
|
$7,027
|
Proposed 75 ton scrap tire cleanup in Tecumseh for Johnson County.
|
Tekamah
|
Papio Missouri River Natural Resources District
|
$84,800
|
Proposed 600 ton cleanup in Arlington for 10 counties: Burt, Colfax, Cuming, Dakota, Dodge, Douglas, Sarpy, Stanton, Thurston, and Washington.
|
Trenton
|
Hitchcock County Agriculture Society
|
$799
|
25% reimbursement of four picnic tables made from 540 lbs. of recycled tire rubber for the fairgrounds in Culbertson, NE.
|
Wahoo
|
Saunders County Highway Department
|
$15,026
|
Proposed 150 ton scrap tire cleanup in Wahoo for Saunders County.
|
Weeping Water
|
Cass County Department of Roads
|
$15,690
|
Proposed 150 ton scrap tire cleanup in Weeping Water for Cass County.
|
Wilber
|
Gingerbread House, The
|
$390
|
50% reimbursement of 1,950 lbs. of rubber mulch for the playground.
|
Wilber
|
Saline County
|
$16,410
|
Proposed 150 ton scrap tire cleanup near Dorchester for Saline County.