Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy Director Jim Macy announced today that the state is awarding nearly $968,000 to support 63 tire recycling and cleanup projects across the state. The department received over $1.4 million in eligible requests. 

“The agency received many outstanding applications from across the state,” Macy said. “These funds will provide needed support to local efforts that effectively deal with scrap tires in Nebraska.”

The funded grant projects include 21 awards to political subdivisions across Nebraska to hold scrap tire cleanup events; many in counties affected by the flooding events in 2019. The funding provided is sufficient to clean up over 400,000 passenger tire equivalents. 

The scrap tire grants are part of the department’s Waste Reduction and Recycling Incentive Grants program, and are funded by a $1 fee on new tires purchased in Nebraska. 

Below is a list of the 2019 Scrap Tire grant awards:


Town
Applicant Name
Award
Project Description
Alliance
Keep Alliance Beautiful
$6,473
50% reimbursement of 39,000 lbs. of rubber mulch for Box Butte County residents and businesses.
Arlington
Arlington Public Schools
$10,788
25% reimbursement of 3,000 sq. ft. of bonded rubber playground surfacing, made from 39,000 lbs. of recycled tire rubber.
Atkinson
Atkinson, City of
$23,662
Proposed 200 ton scrap tire cleanup near Atkinson for Holt County.
Bartley
Southwest Public Schools
$393
25% reimbursement of 5,850 lbs. of rubber mulch for the playground at Southwest Elementary School in Indianola, NE.
Bloomfield
Bloomfield, City of
$11,084
50% reimbursement of 52,267 lbs. of rubber mulch and 25% reimbursement of 6 picnic tables made from 810 lbs. of recycled tire rubber.
Broken Bow
Broken Bow Schools
$4,462
50% reimbursement of 33,150 lbs. of rubber mulch for playgrounds at Custer and North Park Elementary Schools.
Center
Knox, County of
$12,538
Proposed 100 ton scrap tire cleanup in Center for Knox County.
Chadron
Solid Waste Agency of Northwest Nebraska
$15,716
Proposed 100 ton scrap tire cleanup for Dawes, Sioux, and Sheridan counties.
Columbus
Columbus, City of
$26,352
Proposed 250 ton scrap tire cleanup in Columbus for Platte County.
Crete
Doane University
$60,137
25% reimbursement of an athletic track surface using 26,000 lbs. of recycled tire rubber.
Curtis
Frontier County
$12,891
Proposed 100 ton scrap tire cleanup near Eustis for Frontier County.
Elkhorn
Lord of Life Lutheran Church
$3,396
25% reimbursement of 1,512 sq. ft. of rubber tiles for the playground made from 8,278 lbs. of recycled tire rubber.
Elwood
Hope Lutheran Church
$2,200
50% reimbursement of 15,600 lbs. of rubber mulch for the playground at Hope Lutheran Church in Smithfield, NE.
Fairbury
Fairbury, City of
$2,875
50% reimbursement of 19,500 lbs. of rubber mulch for the playground in McNish Park.
Fairbury
Faith Lutheran Church
$4,125
50% reimbursement of 38,000 lbs. of rubber mulch for the playground.
Fremont
Fremont, City of
$33,132
Proposed 400 ton scrap tire cleanup in Fremont for Dodge and parts of Saunders, Douglas, and Washington counties.
Fremont
Fremont Public Schools
$4,237
50% reimbursement of 34,000 lbs. of rubber mulch for the Bell Field Elementary School playground.
Gibbon
Gibbon Baptist Church
$1,575
50% reimbursement of 11,700 lbs. of rubber mulch for the playground.
Grand Island
Cedar Hollow School Parent Teacher Organization
$2,887
50% reimbursement of 21,450 lbs. of rubber mulch for the playground at Cedar Hollow School.
Grand Island
Hall County Highway Department
$18,404
Proposed 150 ton scrap tire cleanup in Grand Island for Hall County.
Grant
Perkins County Schools
$13,069
50% reimbursement of part of 118,950 lbs. of rubber mulch and 25% reimbursement of 23 swing mats made from 1,730 lbs. of recycled tire rubber for the elementary playground.
Greeley
Central Valley Public School
$7,672
50% reimbursement of 56,500 lbs. of rubber mulch and 25% reimbursement of 12 swing mats made from 902 lbs. of recycled tire rubber for playgrounds in Wolbach and Scotia.
Hartington
Cedar County
$32,521
Proposed 275 ton scrap tire cleanup in Hartington for Cedar County.
Hebron
Hebron, City of
$12,535
50% reimbursement of 85,000 lbs. of rubber mulch and 25% reimbursement of 7 swing mats made from 525 lbs. of recycled tire rubber for the playground.
Hersey
Hershey Public Schools
$3,412
50% reimbursement of 25,350 lbs. of rubber mulch for the K-3 playground.
Hubbard
Dakota County Road Department
$10,377
Proposed 80 ton scrap tire cleanup in Hubbard for Dakota County.
Humboldt
Humboldt, City of
$9,400
50% reimbursement of 64,000 lbs. of rubber mulch for a city playground.
Kearney
Bowman, Mary
$562
50% reimbursement of 3,900 lbs. of rubber mulch for a playground.
Kearney
First Baptist Preschool
$18,007
25% reimbursement of 4,890 sq. ft. of rubber playground tiles for the playground, made from 37,907 lbs. of recycled tire rubber.
Kearney
Timm Grandview, LLC
$5,250
50% reimbursement of 39,000 lbs. of rubber mulch for a playground.
Kimball
Kimball, City of
$19,108
Proposed 150 ton scrap tire cleanup in Kimball for Kimball County.
Lewiston
Lewiston Consolidated Schools
$3,200
50% reimbursement of part of 46,000 lbs. of rubber mulch for a playground. Expenses were partially reimbursed in 2018.
Lincoln
Lincoln Christian School
$11,348
25% reimbursement of an athletic track maintenance coating system, using 6,000 lbs. of recycled tire rubber.
Lincoln
Loving Hearts Child Development Center
$3,172
25% reimbursement of 1,340 sq. ft. of bonded rubber playground surfacing made from 6,500 lbs. of recycled tire rubber.
Lincoln
University of Nebraska Athletics
$89,700
25% reimbursement of artificial turf for the Gass practice field, using 223,432 lbs. of recycled tire rubber.
Loomis
Loomis High School
$12,075
50% reimbursement of 89,700 lbs. of rubber mulch for the elementary playground.
McCook
McCook Elementary School
$652
50% reimbursement of 3,900 lbs. of rubber mulch for the school playground.
McCool Junction
McCool Junction Public School
$19,002
25% reimbursement of an athletic track base mat at the high school, made from 56,000 lbs. of recycled tire rubber.
Nelson
Nuckolls County
$14,700
Proposed 120 ton scrap tire cleanup in Nelson for Nuckolls County.
North Platte
North Platte, City of
$12,778
Proposed 100 ton scrap tire cleanup in North Platte for Lincoln County.
North Platte
North Platte Public School District
$2,100
50% reimbursement of 15,600 lbs. of rubber mulch for the playground at Lincoln Elementary School.
Ogallala
Keith County
$32,000
Proposed 250 ton scrap tire cleanup in Ogallala for Keith County and the surrounding area.
Omaha
College of St. Mary
$67,782
25% reimbursement of an artificial turf soccer field, using 262,000 lbs. of recycled tire rubber.
Omaha
Faith Westwood United Methodist Church
$765
Proposed 50% reimbursement of 3,900 lbs. of rubber mulch for the Love and Learn Child Development Center playground.
Omaha
Omaha, City of
$61,264
Proposed 300 ton scrap tire cleanup in Omaha for Douglas County.
O’Neill
St. Mary’s Catholic School
$17,183
50% reimbursement of 122,835 lbs. of rubber mulch for the playground.
Ord
Lower Loup Natural Resources District
$42,804
Proposed 350 ton scrap tire cleanup in Burwell for 13 counties: Blaine, Boone, Custer, Garfield, Greeley, Holt, Howard, Loup, Rock, Sherman, Thomas, Valley, and Wheeler.
Oshkosh
Garden County Schools
$1,969
50% reimbursement of 13,650 lbs. of rubber mulch for the elementary playground in Oshkosh, NE.
Oxford
Southern Valley Schools
$2,300
50% reimbursement of 10,000 lbs. of rubber mulch for the elementary playground.
Palmer
Palmer Public School
$1,125
50% reimbursement of 7,800 lbs. of rubber mulch for the preschool playground.
Pawnee City
Pawnee County
$6,426
Proposed 75 ton scrap tire cleanup in Pawnee City for Pawnee County.
Plattsmouth
Beaver Lake Association
$3,750
50% reimbursement of 23,880 lbs. of rubber mulch for the playground.
Polk
High Plains Community Schools
$1,734
50% reimbursement of 11,700 lbs. of rubber mulch for the elementary playground in Clarks, NE.
Potter
Potter, Village of
$2,550
Proposed 50% reimbursement of 17,550 lbs. of rubber mulch for the Railroad Park playground.
Ralston
St. Gerald Catholic School
$6,650
50% reimbursement of 44,000 lbs. of rubber mulch for the playground.
Ravenna
Ravenna Public Schools
$21,346
25% reimbursement of an athletic track surface, using 78,000 lbs. of recycled tire rubber.
Tecumseh
Johnson County
$7,027
Proposed 75 ton scrap tire cleanup in Tecumseh for Johnson County.
Tekamah
Papio Missouri River Natural Resources District
$84,800
Proposed 600 ton cleanup in Arlington for 10 counties: Burt, Colfax, Cuming, Dakota, Dodge, Douglas, Sarpy, Stanton, Thurston, and Washington.
Trenton
Hitchcock County Agriculture Society
$799
25% reimbursement of four picnic tables made from 540 lbs. of recycled tire rubber for the fairgrounds in Culbertson, NE.
Wahoo
Saunders County Highway Department
$15,026
Proposed 150 ton scrap tire cleanup in Wahoo for Saunders County.
Weeping Water
Cass County Department of Roads
$15,690
Proposed 150 ton scrap tire cleanup in Weeping Water for Cass County.
Wilber
Gingerbread House, The
$390
50% reimbursement of 1,950 lbs. of rubber mulch for the playground.
Wilber
Saline County
$16,410
Proposed 150 ton scrap tire cleanup near Dorchester for Saline County.