NDOT announces online Crash Reporting System

January 14, 2019 (Lincoln, Neb.) — The Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) wants drivers
to know there now is a cheaper, quicker way to fill out a crash report. Thanks to NDOT’s online Crash
Reporting Form, drivers no longer have to physically complete and mail the form. Instead, they can save
on postage by going online at: https://ecmndorportal.nebraska.gov/ndot-crash-reporting to compete the
mandatory report in five minutes or less.
The online form allows users to upload crash images, and it eliminates the possibility of errors when
physical reports are entered into NDOT’s database. Plus, the system permits users to save a report and
return to finish it. The system also notifies users if they have not completed the report within the 10 days
mandated by law.
Additionally, all submitted data is secure.
Users will have the option to receive a copy of their reports within 30 minutes between the hours of
7:00 a.m. and 9:00 p.m. Reports submitted after 9:00 p.m. will be processed the next day.
NDOT has been testing digital reporting since last June to refine the process as well as address any
submission issues encountered by users to ensure a smooth roll-out for comprehensive usage.
Now ready for full implementation, the system enables NDOT to streamline its operations for greater
efficiency. It also provides digital access our users have come to expect.
Previously, all driver-submitted crash reports had to be scanned and manually entered by NDOT staff.
With over 50,000 crashes annually in Nebraska, manual entry was a monumental task. Moreover, most
of those crashes are two-vehicle incidents, resulting in two crash reports per crash for processing.
In addition to permitting efficiency, enhancing accuracy and increasing timeliness, electronic driver
reporting enables NDOT to respond more quickly to crash trends. Further, it mirrors the electronic
reporting system previously developed for law enforcement’s crash investigators.
Law enforcement’s digital reporting proved so effective and efficient, NDOT moved to offer the public
similar capabilities.