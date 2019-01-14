NDOT announces online Crash Reporting System

January 14, 2019 (Lincoln, Neb.) — The Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) wants drivers

to know there now is a cheaper, quicker way to fill out a crash report. Thanks to NDOT’s online Crash

Reporting Form, drivers no longer have to physically complete and mail the form. Instead, they can save

on postage by going online at: https://ecmndorportal.nebraska.gov/ndot-crash-reporting to compete the

mandatory report in five minutes or less.

The online form allows users to upload crash images, and it eliminates the possibility of errors when

physical reports are entered into NDOT’s database. Plus, the system permits users to save a report and

return to finish it. The system also notifies users if they have not completed the report within the 10 days

mandated by law.

Additionally, all submitted data is secure.

Users will have the option to receive a copy of their reports within 30 minutes between the hours of

7:00 a.m. and 9:00 p.m. Reports submitted after 9:00 p.m. will be processed the next day.

NDOT has been testing digital reporting since last June to refine the process as well as address any

submission issues encountered by users to ensure a smooth roll-out for comprehensive usage.

Now ready for full implementation, the system enables NDOT to streamline its operations for greater

efficiency. It also provides digital access our users have come to expect.

Previously, all driver-submitted crash reports had to be scanned and manually entered by NDOT staff.

With over 50,000 crashes annually in Nebraska, manual entry was a monumental task. Moreover, most

of those crashes are two-vehicle incidents, resulting in two crash reports per crash for processing.

In addition to permitting efficiency, enhancing accuracy and increasing timeliness, electronic driver

reporting enables NDOT to respond more quickly to crash trends. Further, it mirrors the electronic

reporting system previously developed for law enforcement’s crash investigators.

Law enforcement’s digital reporting proved so effective and efficient, NDOT moved to offer the public

similar capabilities.