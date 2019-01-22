NDOT Announces Snow Plow Tracker

January 22, 2019 (Lincoln, Neb.) — The Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) wants drivers to know there now is another resource during winter events to view road conditions. Thanks to NDOT’s online Plow Tracker, drivers will be able to get a view of the roadway from plows actively working to remove snow going online at: https://plows.nebraska.gov/index.html.

This system works as a complement to the Nebraska 511 system, which informs travelers of road conditions throughout the State. Motorists will have access to additional information to help them make informed decisions prior to traveling.

Plow Tracker shows NDOT plow trucks on the highway through an interactive map. In addition, motorists will be able to view the roadway from the plow driver’s perspective through forward-facing dashboard cameras. Plow Tracker automatically refreshes information every minute, providing timely information regarding our snow removal operations. Plow trucks will be visible when on NDOT-maintained snow removal routes as designated by a blue line. Roads without the blue line are the jurisdiction of county or local entities for snow removal.

“Implementing Plow Tracker gives the citizens of Nebraska an additional tool to aid them before they head out the door,” said Director Kyle Schneweis. “This is just another example of the innovation we use to help our customers make engaged and informed decisions about their travel during inclement weather.”

In an era where everything has dual purposes, it’s important to note that our plow trucks also work outside of winter weather to maintain and repair our roadways. Plow Tracker will also show trucks doing routine maintenance work on our State’s highways.

“Plow Tracker will serve as a supplement to the current 511 system,” according to Tom Sands, NDOT Operations Manager. “Many other States are using similar technology and found it extremely helpful to their users. We have no doubt the citizens of Nebraska will find similar usefulness in making travel decisions during the winter months. Motorists should be aware that weather conditions are often worse

than they appear on the dash cameras. In addition, please remember the views from the cameras only show a portion of the roadway. Conditions may be significantly different through a stretch of highway.”

As always, travelers are urged to be alert, be aware and check the most up to date weather and travel conditions available through 511, Nebraska’s Advanced Traveler Information System. The system is available at all times via phone by dialing 511, online at www.511.nebraska.gov, or Nebraska 511’s smartphone app.

As a reminder, the NSP Highway Helpline is available 24 hours per day for motorists in need of assistance. Drivers can reach NSP by dialing *55 from any cell phone. Call 911 for any emergency.