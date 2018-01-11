NDOT Reminds Drivers to Prepare for Winter Travel

January 10, 2018 (Lincoln, Neb.) — The Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) crews are prepared for the latest round of winter weather. Workers and equipment will be out to clear the highways and monitor changing conditions throughout the expected winter storm.

“While our NDOT crews are prepared to clear the roads, it is important for motorists to stay informed on the latest weather forecast and to plan ahead if travel is required,” said NDOT Director Kyle Schneweis.

Travelers are urged to be alert, be aware and check the most up to date weather and travel conditions available through 511, Nebraska’s Advanced Traveler Information System. The system is available at all times via phone by dialing 511, online at www.511.nebraska.gov, or Nebraska 511’s smartphone app.

Should travel be necessary, NDOT reminds motorists to be prepared with warm clothing water and food. If traveling a distance, a winter weather survival kit is advised with additional basic items. Travelers are advised to not drive faster than conditions allow. Surfaces will be slick under the snow and visibility may be poor. Allow plenty of time to arrive at your destination.

With snowplows out on the roads, travelers are urged to be cautious and courteous to those operating them, making sure to:

Slow down as you approach plows. They travel slowly, usually 25-30 miles per hour or less.

Never pass a plow on the right – snowplows are equipped with "wing plows" which extend beyond the truck itself.

Know where plows are and actions they may be taking while they plow snow.

Motorists are reminded to make sure everyone in their vehicle wears a seat belt and children are in a car safety seat. Do not use cruise control in wet or snowy weather and keep a full gas tank.

For safe-driving tips and winter weather information, visit NDOT’s website,

http://dot.nebraska.gov/safety/driving/winter/