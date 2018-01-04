NDOT Seeks Witty, Creative Friday Safety Messages

January 3, 2018 (Lincoln, Neb.) — “DANCE LIKE NO ONE IS WATCHING, DRIVE LIKE WE ARE.”

The Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) wants to display your wit and wisdom in “Friday

Safety Messages” via electronic message boards along Nebraska’s Interstate and other major

highways. These messages will be posted on Fridays and the more creative, the better.

Perhaps you’ve caught a glimpse of some of these messages over the past couple of years, including “JOIN THE REBELLION AGAINST DISTRACTED DRIVING,” in reference to the release of the latest Star Wars movie, or a Thanksgiving-time reminder to “BE A GOOD POTATO, KEEP YOUR EYES ON THE ROAD.”

Many of these short safety snippets have tied in with holidays or special events, such as the Olympics, current events, back-to-school or sports.

After a successful launch last year, the NDOT, in partnership with the Nebraska State Patrol, wants to continue that effort, reaching out to the public for witty, creative messages to display on Dynamic Message Signs (DMS) across the state. A new safety message is posted every Friday, for 24 hours from 12:00 a.m.Friday to 12:00 a.m. Saturday, on overhead DMS along I-80 and I-29, reminding motorists to consider all aspects of driving and safety.

Submissions are being accepted beginning January 2nd through January 31st for these safety-oriented messages. Those submitting messages are encouraged to consider topics about safe driving, including tie‑ins with holidays and upcoming events through May of 2018. Submissions need to be three lines of text, with a maximum 18 characters per line (spaces count). These will be evaluated to conform to regulations and edited for clarity. Submissions should be sent to NDOT’s website:

http://dot.nebraska.gov/news-media/friday-safety-message-idea-submission/