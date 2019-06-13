NDOT to Host Series of Flood Recovery Update Meetings

June 12 (Lincoln, Neb.) — The Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) continues to take
immediate action to restore and open roads and bridges damaged by catastrophic flooding. NDOT will
be holding several open house public meetings to share information about its flood recovery plan and
Emergency Relief (ER) projects in response to the historic flooding in March 2019. Nebraska residents
and visitors are encouraged to attend the meeting located in the area of interest to them.
The open house meetings are scheduled as follows:
- District 1 Flood Recovery Meeting: Tuesday, June 25, 2019 from 2:30-4:00 p.m. in the Kimmel
Conference Room (5995 G Road, Nebraska City, NE 68410)
- District 3 Flood Recovery Meeting: Wednesday, June 26, 2019 from 2:30-4:00 p.m. at the
Lifelong Learning Center (601 E. Benjamin Avenue, Norfolk, NE 68701)
- District 8 Flood Recovery Meeting: Thursday, June 27, 2019 from 9:30-11:00 a.m. at the Holt
County Annex (128 N. 6th Street, O’Neill, NE 68763)
- District 3 Flood Recovery Meeting: Thursday, June 27, 2019 from 2:30-4:00 p.m. in the Ponca
Tribe of Nebraska Conference Room (2523 Woodbine Street, Niobrara, NE 68760)
Restoring safe and efficient travel of Nebraska’s Highways is NDOT’s top priority through temporary
emergency relief and permanent solutions. The open houses will feature informational displays and
handouts including project details and timelines with NDOT representatives available to help answer
questions about flood recovery efforts. Members of the public are welcome to attend the meetings at any
point during the posted times.
Information about NDOT’s flood recovery efforts is available and updated at
https://dot.nebraska.gov/news-media/nebraska-flood-2019.