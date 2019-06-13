NDOT to Host Series of Flood Recovery Update Meetings

June 12 (Lincoln, Neb.) — The Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) continues to take

immediate action to restore and open roads and bridges damaged by catastrophic flooding. NDOT will

be holding several open house public meetings to share information about its flood recovery plan and

Emergency Relief (ER) projects in response to the historic flooding in March 2019. Nebraska residents

and visitors are encouraged to attend the meeting located in the area of interest to them.

The open house meetings are scheduled as follows:

District 1 Flood Recovery Meeting: Tuesday, June 25, 2019 from 2:30-4:00 p.m. in the Kimmel

Conference Room (5995 G Road, Nebraska City, NE 68410)

District 3 Flood Recovery Meeting: Wednesday, June 26, 2019 from 2:30-4:00 p.m. at the

Lifelong Learning Center (601 E. Benjamin Avenue, Norfolk, NE 68701)

District 8 Flood Recovery Meeting: Thursday, June 27, 2019 from 9:30-11:00 a.m. at the Holt

County Annex (128 N. 6th Street, O’Neill, NE 68763)

District 3 Flood Recovery Meeting: Thursday, June 27, 2019 from 2:30-4:00 p.m. in the Ponca

Tribe of Nebraska Conference Room (2523 Woodbine Street, Niobrara, NE 68760)

Restoring safe and efficient travel of Nebraska’s Highways is NDOT’s top priority through temporary

emergency relief and permanent solutions. The open houses will feature informational displays and

handouts including project details and timelines with NDOT representatives available to help answer

questions about flood recovery efforts. Members of the public are welcome to attend the meetings at any

point during the posted times.

Information about NDOT’s flood recovery efforts is available and updated at

https://dot.nebraska.gov/news-media/nebraska-flood-2019.