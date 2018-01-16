Ne Bankers Assn hosts video contest for Nebraska students

LINCOLN, NE – January 16, 2018 – The Nebraska Bankers Association (NBA) is proud to introduce the Bank On Nebraska Challenge, a new contest geared towards Nebraska high school students. The contest aims to spread awareness about the important role Nebraska banks play in the well-being of communities, schools, and families.

The winning student in the Bank On Nebraska Challenge will receive the top prize—a $2,000 scholarship. Five finalists will receive a MacBook and a $529 scholarship. The home schools of the five finalists will receive $529 in unrestricted funds to assist with school supplies, and the home school of the winner will receive an additional $2,000. In addition, a $1,000 scholarship will be awarded to the funniest video selected by the NBA’s Young Bankers of Nebraska committee, and $100 VISA gift cards will be randomly awarded to 10 lucky winners out of the pool of contest participants.

To enter, students must simply submit a short video at www.BankOnNE.com that explains the importance of local Nebraska banks.

“We know that today’s young people view life through a vastly different prism,” explains NBA President & CEO Richard Baier. “The targeted students grew up during the Great Recession, when banks of all sizes were often portrayed in a negative light by media sources, even though Nebraska banks did not take unnecessary risks that led to the Great Recession. Also, today’s students are accustomed to relying on online platforms for their news, information, and entertainment.”

Beginning February 19 through March 25, entries may be submitted online at www.BankOnNE.com. Only one entry is allowed per student. After that date, the Young Bankers of Nebraska will select the five finalists. Then the public will select the winner through an online vote housed at www.BankOnNE.com. Anyone can vote once per day during the voting period from April 6 through April 20.

Finalists, along with a parent/guardian and a teacher, will be honored at the 2018 NBA Annual Convention on May 4 in La Vista, where the winner of the Bank On Nebraska Challenge will be announced.