NE State Fair – 2017 Galaxy of Stars Talent Search Preliminary Winners

GRAND ISLAND – The Nebraska State Fair and Vision Productions, Inc. announce the winners of the 2017 Galaxy of Stars® Talent Search Preliminary Video Contest and winners of local Participating Partner Talent Searches, who have qualified to advance to the Galaxy of Stars® Talent Search Semi-Finals at the Nebraska State Fair on Saturday, September 2nd from 5:30 – 8:30 PM. Contestants compete live on the Bristol Windows Stage at Fonner Park in Grand Island in Three Age Divisions, Comets, Shooting Stars and Novas. The Galaxy of Stars® Talent Search Finals & Awards Ceremony will be held on Sunday, September 3rd from 5:30 – 8:30 PM. Over $9,000.00 in prizes, cash and trophies will be presented at the Awards Ceremony following the Finals competition. Overall Vocalist will receive a Nashville Recording Package.

2017 GALAXY OF STARS® Talent Search Contestants Qualified to Advance to the

Semi-Finals at the Nebraska State Fair:

Highest Scoring Video Contestants Advancing to Semi-Finals:

COMETS (12 & Under): Bailey Rogers, Vocal, Minden.

SHOOTING STARS (13 to 18): Taylor Smith, Vocal, Kearney; Ana Zinnecker, Vocal, Martell; Morayah Cupp, Vocal, Champion; Hanna Marshall, Vocal/Guitar, Mullen; Joycelyn Kennicutt,

Vocal, Gothenburg; Raegan Gellatly, Vocal, Doniphan; TAPS Honors Dance Team: Isaac Weander, Marlee Weidner, Kiran Walker, Kali Hyde, Norfolk.

NOVAS (19 & Over): The Ehrkes, Group Vocal: Jared Ehrke, Lexington; Jenna Meyers, Eagle;

Andrea Ehrke, Lincoln; David Ehrke, Alma; Peyton Zimmerman, Vocal, Overton; Andrea Ehrke,

Vocal, Lincoln.

Partner Talent Search Winners Advancing to Semi-Finals:

Clarkson Czech Festival Talent Search: McKenzie Mellem, Shooting Star, Vocal/Guitar, Crofton;

Erika Rupprecht & Rachel Rupprecht, Novas, Group Dance, Clarkson; Steps at Tiffany’s: Quintessence Indra, Kiersten Priester, Derek Gurnsey, Logan Beecher, Shooting Stars, Clarkson; Saline County Fair Talent Search – Crete: Trinity McMillan, Crete, & Adysen Zeimann, Pleasant Dale, Comets, Group Dance; Elise Anderson, Shooting Star, Vocal/Guitar, Lincoln; Cooper Hogan, Comet, Vocal, Courtland. 105.3 Coyote Country Music Showdown – McCook: Emerson Swanson, Comet, Vocal, Arapahoe; Alivia Wasenius, Shooting Star, Vocal, Arapahoe; Alex Roe, Nova, Vocal/Guitar, McCook.

There is still an opportunity to qualify for the Galaxy of Stars® Talent Search Semi-Finals: Area talent can enter these upcoming Partner Talent Searches: Sandhills Talent Search – Mullen, August 5th; Kool Dreams Star Search – Hastings, August 12th; High Plains Radio Talent Search – Imperial, August 17th, and Columbus Days Talent Search, August 19th. Visit the Galaxy of Stars® website for details.

SONGWRITING CONTEST: Top Three Original Songs of the Galaxy of Stars® Songwriting Contest, in random order: “The Lord’s Army,” Shelby Stevens, McCook; “By The Grace Of God, (B.T.G.O.G.),” Ryan Martinez, La Vista; “It Helps,” Raquel Telfer, Omaha. & Sheree Miller, Lincoln. Songwriters having the Fourth to Tenth Highest Scoring Original Songs, in random order: “Backwards Fairytale,” Tazalea Scott, Westerville; “Livin’ On The Streets,” Don Mittan, Lincoln; “I’m A Dreamer,” Donna White, Lexington;“My Favorite One Of All,” Robert DeBusk, Eagle; “Jesus Wants To Know,” Pamela Thummel, Lincoln; “Time Moves On,” Ella Homolka, Central City; “Rattle These Chains,” Don Mittan, Lincoln.

Songwriters of the Top Three Highest Scoring Original Songs will have an opportunity to showcase their songs on Sunday, September 3rd at the Galaxy of Stars® Talent Search Finals on the Bristol Windows Stage from 5:30 – 8:30 PM at Fonner Park in Grand Island. Songwriters of the Top Three Original Songs will be presented with prizes, cash, trophies and the Top Songwriter will receive a Nashville recording package. Medals will be presented to songwriters of the Top Ten Original Songs.