Nearly $1.75M raised at Cattlemen’s Ball of Nebraska | KRVN Radio

Nearly $1.75M raised at Cattlemen’s Ball of Nebraska

BY Associated Press | October 8, 2018
Hebron, Neb. — Officials say nearly $1.75 million was raised at this year’s Cattlemen’s Ball of Nebraska.
The fundraising event was held June 1-2 in the Thayer County community of Hebron.

More than $1.5 million went to the Fred & Pamela Buffett Center for cancer research at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha. More than 55 Hebron-area groups are sharing the remaining money.

Officials say this year’s haul was the second-largest in the event’s 21 year history. The record of more than $2.12 million raised was set in 2013 when the Paxton/Sutherland communities hosted the event.
The 2019 Cattlemen’s Ball is scheduled for June 7-8 in rural Wauneta in southwest Nebraska.

