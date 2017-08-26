Nearly 25 pounds of heroin confiscated in Seward County

SEWARD – Two people are in jail after authorities found heroin in their vehicle. According to the Seward County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, at approximately 5 p.m., the SCSO K-9 unit conducted a traffic stop on a 2007 Lincoln Town car. Multiple indicators lead to the search of the vehicle where approximately 24.8 lbs of heroin was located in a firewall compartment.

Juan J. Nava, 26, and Alberto G. Zamora, 33, both of Port Hueneme, CA were booked into the Seward County Detention Center for Possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver and trafficking of narcotics.