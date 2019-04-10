class="post-template-default single single-post postid-377842 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.7 vc_responsive"
Nearly 950 THC Vape Cartridges Found in I-80 Traffic Stop

BY Nebraska State Patrol | April 10, 2019
Courtesy/ Nebraska State Patrol. NSP Troopers seized nearly 950 THC vape cartridges during an April 8, 2019 traffic stop near North Platte.

APRIL 9, 2019 (NORTH PLATTE, NEB.)  — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) have arrested an Iowa man and seized nearly 950 THC vape cartridges during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 near North Platte.

The traffic stop occurred at approximately 10:50 a.m. Monday, April 8, when a trooper observed an eastbound Ford Escape speeding at mile marker 179. During the traffic stop, the trooper became aware of drug activity and conducted a search of the vehicle.

Courtesy/ Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. John Norris.

The search revealed 947 THC vape cartridges in vacuum sealed bags hidden inside a box in the cargo area. The driver, John Norris, 22, of Johnston, Iowa, was arrested for possession of THC/Hash Oil with intent to deliver and no drug tax stamp. A female passenger was cited and released for possession of marijuana – less than one ounce.

Norris was lodged in Lincoln County Jail.

 

 

 

