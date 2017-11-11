class="post-template-default single single-post postid-271445 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"
Neb. Economic Development Summit is Nov. 29

BY Nebraska Chamber of Commerce & Industry | November 11, 2017
Courtesy/Nebraska State Chamber of Commerce & Industry

The Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry will host its 2017 Economic Development Summit at the La Vista Conference Center on Nov. 29.

The summit will begin at 11:45 a.m. and conclude by 3:30 p.m. Highlights will include an update on Nebraska’s economic conditions from UNL economist Eric Thompson, as well as panels of experts to discuss rural economic success stories, workforce housing, and state and local business incentive.

In addition, Governor Pete Ricketts will address the gathering.

Those wanting to register should visit NEChamber.com and click the “events” tab on the menu, or call the Nebraska Chamber at 402-474-4422.

 

 

