(Audio) Neb. Highway Safety Office Kicks off Fall Seat-Belt Campaign

BY Bob Brogan | October 11, 2018
Courtesy/Nebraska Highway Safety Administrator Fred Zwonechek unveils fall seat belt campaign, Oct. 11, 2018 at Phillips/Conoco station, 1120 S. Coddington Ave., Lincoln, Nebraska.

Lincoln, Neb. — Nebraska Highway Safety Administrator Fred Zwonechek  on Thursday hosted a kick-off event at a Lincoln gas station to promote increased use of seat belts in Nebraska, especially at night. Zwonechek say nighttime driving carries a higher risk because of other drivers or conditions….

Zwonechek says seven of every 10 unbelted fatalities happen at night. The campaign stresses by wearing seat belts and properly buckling children into age-and-size appropriate car seats and booster seats, people can reduce the risk of serious injury and death in a crash by half. According to the latest statistics, 86 percent of Nebraskans use seat belts, which is less than the national average of 90 percent.

 

