class="post-template-default single single-post postid-379580 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.7 vc_responsive"
Neb. Legislature advances scaled-back bill aimed at wind energy | KRVN Radio

Neb. Legislature advances scaled-back bill aimed at wind energy

BY Associated Press | April 17, 2019
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Neb. Legislature advances scaled-back bill aimed at wind energy
Courtesy/Nebraska Legislature.

Lincoln, Neb.  — Nebraska lawmakers have advanced a scaled-back bill that could make it harder to install wind-energy transmission lines on private property if landowners object.

A new version the measure that was previously defeated won first-round approval Wednesday on a 40-1 vote.

The original bill would have barred Nebraska’s public power organizations from using eminent domain to install transmission lines for use by privately developed wind-energy farms. Opponents say it would have stifled wind energy development in Nebraska.

Senators agreed to revive the measure, however, and reached a compromise. The new version still allows eminent domain for renewable energy projects, but gives opponents a better opportunity to challenge such projects in court.

The bill was introduced by state Sen. Tom Brewer, of Gordon, whose district includes Nebraska’s scenic Sandhills.

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments