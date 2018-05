Sarah Neben has been selected as the new Executive Director of the Lexington Area Chamber of Commerce. Neben previously served as the Event Coordinator/Assistant at the Chamber in 2016 and 17. More recently she was involved in real estate sales. Neben says she’s excited for the new opportunity as Chamber Director and to be an ambassador for the community. The Lexington Area Chamber of Commerce Office is located in the Dawson County Opportunity Center.