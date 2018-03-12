Nebraska ACLU calls for DEA investigation of execution drugs

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The American Civil Liberties Union of Nebraska says state prison officials may have misled authorities by indicating that four execution drugs obtained by the state were intended for medical purposes.

The organization sent a letter Monday to the Federal Drug Enforcement Agency, saying the state Department of Corrections and the State Penitentiary appeared to have violated federal controlled substances laws by using its DEA registration to obtain the drugs, including fentanyl and potassium chloride.

The ACLU says the registration allows nurses to use controlled substances to help patients, but doesn’t authorize the drugs for lethal injections. The ACLU requested an investigation into the matter.

The Corrections Department hasn’t responded to the letter.

The letter is the ACLU’s latest effort to halt Nebraska’s attempts to revive the death penalty.