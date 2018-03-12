class="post-template-default single single-post postid-296654 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"
Nebraska ACLU calls for DEA investigation of execution drugs

BY Associated Press | March 12, 2018
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The American Civil Liberties Union of Nebraska says state prison officials may have misled authorities by indicating that four execution drugs obtained by the state were intended for medical purposes.

The organization sent a letter Monday to the Federal Drug Enforcement Agency, saying the state Department of Corrections and the State Penitentiary appeared to have violated federal controlled substances laws by using its DEA registration to obtain the drugs, including fentanyl and potassium chloride.

The ACLU says the registration allows nurses to use controlled substances to help patients, but doesn’t authorize the drugs for lethal injections. The ACLU requested an investigation into the matter.

The Corrections Department hasn’t responded to the letter.

The letter is the ACLU’s latest effort to halt Nebraska’s attempts to revive the death penalty.

