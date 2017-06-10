class="post-template-default single single-post postid-241468 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
Nebraska AG hires staffer to coordinate sex assault program | KRVN Radio

Nebraska AG hires staffer to coordinate sex assault program

BY Associated Press | June 10, 2017
Home News Regional News
Nebraska AG hires staffer to coordinate sex assault program

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – The Nebraska attorney general’s office has hired a staffer to coordinate a new state program designed to help sexual assault victims.

Anne Boatright will serve as the state’s forensic nursing coordinator. Attorney General Doug Peterson announced the new position Friday.

Boatright, a nurse, will manage a program created by lawmakers last year to improve sexual assault examinations and help pay for them. The program was designed to ensure that sex assault victims and law enforcement won’t have to pay the cost of an exam.

State officials have said the previous system prompted questions about who pays for the exams and when. The law shifts the onus off of law enforcement. The cost would instead be covered with private, state and federal money.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments