Nebraska AG in Columbus on Monday

Lincoln. Neb. — On Monday, Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson will be hosting Mobile Office hours with several members of his staff inside the Columbus Community Center (3111 19th St.) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Attorney General will visit the center from 11 a.m. to 11:40 a.m. Afterward, he will be spending the day with area officials and law enforcement as well as a local civic group.

During Mobile Office hours, representatives from both the Consumer Protection Division and Constituent Services will be on hand to personally meet citizens interested in submitting concerns to the Attorney General’s Office.

Citizens will also have the opportunity to learn how to protect themselves from identity theft, guard against scams and rid themselves of unwanted calls. Many educational resources will be made available to interested constituents.