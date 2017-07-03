Nebraska AG seeks phase-out of youth immigration program

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ Nebraska’s attorney general is asking the Trump administration to phase out an Obama-era program that was designed to protect youths who entered the U.S. illegally.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that Peterson joined nine other Republican attorneys general in asking the Trump administration to

reverse its earlier decision to allow the affected youths to stay legally in the country. The program’s supporters expressed disappointment Monday with that decision.

More than 3,000 young immigrants live in Nebraska under the protection of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

The state attorneys general asked that that the program be phased out by refusing to renew or issue any new program permits.

Danielle Conrad of the American Civil Liberties Union of Nebraska says it’s wrong to play politics with the people affected.