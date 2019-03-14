Tarnov, Neb. — Troopers, local officials, Game & Parks officials are others have been busy with water rescues overnight. Here’s one in Tarnov in Platte County. Troopers are using the SWAT Light Armored Vehicle to reach places a car or truck can’t. Game & Parks has brought in boats.
Nebraska agencies join forces for water rescues
Courtesy/Nebraska State Patrol Twitter.
