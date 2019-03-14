class="post-template-default single single-post postid-372099 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.6 vc_responsive"
Nebraska agencies join forces for water rescues | KRVN Radio

BY Nebraska State Patrol | March 14, 2019
Courtesy/Nebraska State Patrol Twitter.

Tarnov, Neb. — Troopers, local officials, Game & Parks officials are others have been busy with water rescues overnight. Here’s one in Tarnov in Platte County.   Troopers are using the SWAT Light Armored Vehicle to reach places a car or truck can’t. Game & Parks has brought in boats.

