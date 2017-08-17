class="post-template-default single single-post postid-254230 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
Nebraska agency says woman posing as child services worker

BY Associated Press | August 17, 2017
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ A Nebraska state agency is warning the public about a woman who reportedly posed as a child protective services employee to try to gain access to homes.

The Department of Health and Human Services says it has received three such reports from Omaha and one from Holdrege in the last two weeks.

The department says in a news release that the woman wasn’t allowed into the homes because she couldn’t provide identification.

Department CEO Courtney Phillips says all of the agency’s employees carry state-issued identification badges and can provide a name and number to call to verify their employment.

The department says anyone unsure about the identity of a person who claims to be an employee should report their concern to the Adult and Child Abuse Neglect Hotline at 1-800-652-1999.

