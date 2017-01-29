Nebraska agency seeking info on stolen hunting equipment

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is seeking information on the theft of hunting equipment from Lancaster County used in its Youth Mentored Hunt Program.

The agency says two ladder-style trees stands and five hunter safety system lifelines were stolen on or about Jan. 20 from private land outside of Lincoln used for the youth program.

Mentors in the program discovered the missing items following the recent close of the deer season. The tree stands are tagged with State of Nebraska and Nebraska Game and Parks markings.

Anyone with information can call Nebraska Wildlife Crimestoppers at 1-800-742-7627. Callers can remain anonymous and might be eligible for a cash reward.