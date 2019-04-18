The State of Nebraska and FEMA will open a Disaster Recovery Center in Hall County.

Center location and hours:

HALL COUNTY

Wood River City Clerk

108 W. 10th St.

Wood River, NE 68883

Opens April 19

Monday-Saturday

9 a.m. to 6 p.m. CDT

Closed Sunday

Centers are operating in several other locations; survivors can visit any open center. To find locations, go online to FEMA.gov/DRC or call the Disaster Assistance Helpline at 800-621-3362 or 800-462-7585 (TTY).

At the centers, recovery specialists from FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) will provide information on available services, explain assistance programs and help survivors complete or check the status of their applications. They can provide referrals and help with appeals. Centers are equipped with captioned phones, video remote interpreting and assistive listening devices.

Nebraska homeowners, renters and business owners in Antelope, Boone, Boyd, Buffalo, Burt, Butler, Cass, Colfax, Cuming, Custer, Dodge, Douglas, Hall, Howard, Knox, Madison, Nance, Nemaha, Pierce, Platte, Richardson, Saline, Sarpy, Saunders, Stanton, Thurston and Washington counties and the Santee Sioux Nation may apply for assistance for uninsured and underinsured damage and losses resulting from severe winter storm, straight-line winds and flooding.

How to Register with FEMA:

Online, visit www.DisasterAssistance.gov.

On a smart phone, download the FEMA app and click on “disaster resources,” then “apply for assistance online.”

By phone, call FEMA’s toll-free registration line at 800-621-3362 or 800-462-7585 (TTY) . Telephone registration is available from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. CDT seven days a week.

or . Telephone registration is available from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. CDT seven days a week. Visit a Disaster Recovery Center and speak to a FEMA specialist one-on-one. To find the nearest DRC, go online to FEMA.gov/DRC.

Applicants for disaster assistance should have the following information on hand:

Social Security number

Address of the damaged primary residence

Description of the damage

Information about insurance coverage

A current contact telephone number

An address where they can receive mail

Bank account and routing numbers for direct deposit of funds

Businesses and residents can visit www.SBA.gov/disaster , call SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov. TTY users may also call 800-877-8339.