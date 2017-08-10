Nebraska Archaeological Society’s 13th Annual Archaeology Show to be Held in Seward

SEWARD, Neb. – The Nebraska Archaeological Society (NAS) invites the public to attend the thirteenth annual Nebraska Artifact Show to be held on Saturday, August 19th, at the Seward County Fairgrounds (Harvest Hall) in Seward Nebraska. Doors will be open from 9AM until 5PM. Adult admission is $5.00 and children 12 & under are free.

There will be 100 tables of prehistoric artifacts on display from seven Great Plains states. A number of the artifact collections at this show are recognized as being world class in quality and are rarely available for public viewing. Included in this category are the artifacts from the extensive Shifting Sands Folsom site in Texas.

At 1:30 p.m. Dr. Bonnie Pitblado will give a presentation entitled “Paleoindian Use of the Rocky Mountains: Higher and Earlier Than You Thought”. Dr. Pitblado is currently the Robert E. and Virginia Bell Endowed Professor in Anthropological Archaeology at the University of Oklahoma. Dr. Pitblado’s presentation is sponsored by Humanities Nebraska and admission is free.

Throughout the day expert flintknapper Jack Webster will demonstrate the techniques he uses to form a simple piece of flint into a useful stone tool. Additionally, professional archaeologists from the Nebraska State Historical Society, the Nebraska Association of Professional Archaeologists, and the Midwest Archaeological Center of the National Park Service will be available. This is a wonderful opportunity for attendees to bring personal artifacts to be identified and to have their individual questions answered.

Everyone is invited to join in on this educational, fun family event, so plan to come and browse the displays, listen to the special guest speaker and talk with other experts. Food and refreshments will be available and the proceeds will benefit a local youth group.

For additional information concerning the show call Mr. Dick Eckles (402) 225-2525 or visit the Society’s web site at: http://web.nas.googlepages.com.