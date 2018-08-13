Nebraska  Artists Invited to Participate in Creating Ornaments for the Nebraska State Capitol’s Holiday Tree

First Lady Susanne Shore is offering a second opportunity for Nebraska artists – professional and emerging – to submit ornament proposals in the shape of Nebraska for the Nebraska State Capitol’s official holiday tree.

Nebraska artists of any age may have up to 5 ornament designs selected for the holiday tree. Fifty-nine designs were juried into the competition on June 25, 2018. To extend the celebration of Nebraska’s sesquicentennial, the goal is to showcase 150 ornaments, created by Nebraska Artists, to be featured on the Capitol’s holiday tree this year and for years in the future.

Artists are encouraged to submit up to five design ideas/proposals (appropriate for community display) on 8 ½” x 11″ paper within a line drawing in the shape of Nebraska. Designs should depict themes of Nebraska using traditional, contemporary or abstract ideas. Themes can focus on the state’s diverse natural, cultural and agricultural heritage; the state’s vibrant history; a public place or location with historic or cultural significance or a depiction of Nebraska today.

Artists may use paint, mosaics, glass, metal, fiber, wood or other artistic mediums. A title, brief written inspiration statement and the artist’s contact information should accompany each design idea. Proposals will be juried and selected artists will receive a white fiberglass blank in the shape of Nebraska, measuring 10 3/4″ (length) x 5 1/8″ (width) x ¼” in depth.

Proposals are due by August 14, 2018 .

Completed ornaments should be returned on or before October 29, 2018 . Artists who create an ornament(s) for the Nebraska State Capitol’s holiday tree will be invited to a reception in their honor at the Governor’s Mansion, hosted by First Lady Susanne Shore. In addition to the reception, a public open house will be held from 1 – 5 p.m. on December 2nd in the Nebraska State Capitol’s rotunda, to showcase the ornaments and recognize the Artists.