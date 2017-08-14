class="post-template-default single single-post postid-253519 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
Nebraska athletics to fund scholarships for nonathletes

BY Associated Press | August 14, 2017
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The Nebraska Cornhuskers’ athletics department plans to fund a new scholarship program for nonathletes.

University of Nebraska-Lincoln Chancellor Ronnie Green and Athletics Director Shawn Eichorst announced the Husker Scholars program at the university system Board of Regents meeting Friday. Green says Nebraska Athletics will contribute $5 million annually to help keep an education from the university “affordable and accessible.”

He says the first scholarships will be awarded in time for the 2018-19 school year.

Eichorst says the scholarships are made possible through the loyal Husker fan base, which helped the department generate $112 million in revenue in 2015-16, compared with overall expenses of $104 million.

